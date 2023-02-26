Iconic boy band Backstreet Boys returns to India after 13 years

The Backstreet Boys, one of the all-time best-selling acts, revealed that India will be a stop on their massive DNA World Tour in May 2023.

The internationally famous Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour is coming to India in a two-city tour, with stops in the entertainment capital of Mumbai and the country's capital of New Delhi, on May 4 and 5, 2023, respectively, at Jio World Gardens in Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

After 13 years, the renowned boy band that has won the hearts of billions over three decades returns to India, granting the wishes of its rabid fan following there, with BookMyShow, and Live Nation.

Celebrating 30 glorious years of a band that has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out style, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'and 'As Long As You Love Me', along with the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA' including 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', 'Chances' and 'No Place', amongst others.

In a marvellous performance in sync with pitch-perfect harmonies, matching outfits and killer dance moves, Backstreet Boys ensure that the crowd is always on their feet dancing like there's no tomorrow, with hands up in the air swaying to their musical beats. Get ready for the male pop vocalists taking over the country with their dreamy personas, for when they set foot in the arena, the Backstreet Boys are in their absolute element, belting out a massive catalog of original hits to an outsized audience that screams back every word.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour - watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.