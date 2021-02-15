ILBFW auditions held

Auditions for the ambitious fashion models to be held in Hyderabad as a part of the India Lifestyle and Bridal Fashion Week (ILBFW), around 40 young aspirants participated in it. The event is organised by the Fifth Avenue event management at Joyess Art Gallery, Road No 13, Banjara Hills.

The event is held as a prelude to the ILBFW finale which is scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7 at Hitex during the Business Women Expo 2021. Jury members will finalise the results of the audition.

On this occasion Aabha said that, "The selected aspirants will be able to walk the ramp at ILBFW scheduled next month along with top models across India. The finalist will be awarded the 'Fashion Week Model' thereby.The entire series of events are being organized commemorating Women's Day and the three day Business Women Expo is to explore the business potential and opportunities involving women entrepreneurs."

The expo is organised by 'HITEX' and 'Fifth Avenue Event Management', Supported by "Nari Sena".

ILBFW is the biggest fashion week that is going to be held after COVID-19 situation. The Bridal Fashion Week is being held as one of the important events of the Expo. The finalists will join the fashion week event eventually, the noted Fashion Consultant Mr. Joseph Sunder will be directing the fashion week.

The Business Women Expo aims at exploring and promoting the women entrepreneurs in different categories like fashion, art, literacy, kids products, tours and travels, beauty and grooming, furniture and others. It will work as a facilitator for the business women to meet representatives of PSUs, corporates, dealers, distributors, young professionals and others in order to expand.