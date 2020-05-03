Jacqueline Fernandez Turns A Cover Girl For Bazaar India Magazine

Jacqueline Fernandez… This beautiful Sri Lankan girl always treats her fans with her sartorial picks and dramatic glam tales. Be it for outings, promotions or award functions, she kills it with her a-la-mode dressing and makes us go jaw dropped with ultimate makeup tales.

Amidst the lockdown period, this B-Town beauty is enjoying her free time in her farm house. She is happily staying amidst the pleasant weather and picturesque nature.

When the Bazaar India magazine organizers contacted her for a digital cover page, she gave a nod and made us go awestruck with her amazing images… Have a look!

On this cover page, Jac is seen holding her dear horse and posed to cams with all winsome smile. She sported in a white floral printed western outfit and looked awesome with all the hilly mountains as the background!!!

This magazine is titled as 'Oh, Jackie!'… This is a perfect name for the magazine as Jac just killed it with her pose.





This is the second image dropped by Jac on her Instagram page… The white horse happily enjoying the pampering of Jac has posed to cams.

This actress also stated that she is reconnecting with nature and said that she is also praying for the strength and health of each one during this tough time.

Jacqueline you just made us go awe with your magazine cover page pose!!!