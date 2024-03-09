Live
JanhviKapoor Slays in Classic Kaftans
Janhvi Kapoor proves her style prowess time and again with these seven stunning kaftan looks. Whether she's embracing boho chic or exuding red carpet glamour, she effortlessly slays in every ensemble, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.
Casual Cool
In this look, Janhvi effortlessly combines comfort and style in a casual kaftan ensemble. She opts for a simple yet chic kaftan with subtle embellishments, paired with denim shorts and sandals. The relaxed fit and breathable fabric make it an ideal choice for a day of leisurely strolls or casual outings.
Evening Elegance
Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in a floor-length silk kaftan, perfect for an evening soirée. The luxurious fabric drapes beautifully, creating a statuesque silhouette. She accessorizes with statement earrings and heels, elevating the look to new heights of sophistication. With her hair swept back and minimal makeup, she exudes effortless glamour in this kaftan ensemble.
Beachside Glam
For a day at the beach, Janhvi opts for a sheer kaftan with pastel Swim suit. The lightweight fabric and loose fit provide comfort while exuding elegance. Paired with a swimsuit and oversized sunglasses, she epitomizes beachside glamour in this kaftan ensemble.
Resort Ready
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floor-length kaftan cape with bold Embroidery, perfect for a resort getaway. The flowy silhouette and slit sleeves add movement and drama to the outfit. With minimal accessories and effortless hair, she lets the kaftan Cape take center stage, radiating sophistication and style.
Boho Chic:
Jahnavi Kapoor effortlessly channels bohemian vibes in a flowy printed kaftan. The relaxed silhouette and vibrant patterns make for a perfect summer ensemble. She accessorizes with layered necklaces and sandals, completing the boho-chic look with ease. Recreate the Kaftan Look from Navyasa by Liva with a classy and genze outfits.
Red Carpet Ready
Janhvi Kapoor steals the spotlight on the red carpet in a glamorous kaftan gown. The floor-length silhouette and intricate embellishments exude elegance and sophistication. With her hair styled in loose waves and statement jewellery, she commands attention and radiates confidence in this show-stopping kaftan ensemble.
City Slicker
Even in the hustle and bustle of the city, Janhvi Kapoor manages to stand out in a chic kaftan ensemble. She opts for a tailored kaftan with clean lines and neutral tones, paired with sleek trousers and heels. The structured silhouette and subtle details add a touch of refinement to the urban look, making her a true city slicker in this ensemble.