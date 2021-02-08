Kajal Aggarwal Looks Pretty On The Wedding Vows Magazine As A Beautiful Bride

Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal who recently got hitched with her boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu is enjoying her married life. Recently she flew to the Maldives with Gautam and had a cosy honeymoon. After returning from this nature's paradise, she is busy with the shooting of Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' movie. Off late, this 'Darling' actress also turned into the cover girl of 'Wedding Vows' magazine. Kajal looked beautiful and stunning in the bridal attires with all her charm.









Here is the magazine cover page of 'Wedding Vows'… Kajal looked awesome and beautiful as a bride. She wore a maroon-coloured peplum lehenga which is enhanced with intricate golden embroidery. Her flowy center-parted tresses and layered emerald stone neckpiece best complimented her bridal appeal. Her maroon pouts, shiny eyeshadow and radiant cheeks gave her a rich bridal look.

Here is the full picture of Kajal's outfit…









Along with the rich sleeveless peplum blouse, the matching skirt is also accentuated with floral embroidery and kundan border. She made her outfit speak on behalf of her going with minimal jewellery.









This is the second bridal attire of 'Khaidi No. 150' actress Kajal… She wore a violet coloured lehenga… The rich embroidered and hand work woven sleeveless blouse is teamed up with the matching lehenga. The floral designed multi-coloured embroidery and plain dupatta which is enhanced with pink border elevated her charm. Coming to the jewellery, she wore a stack on green bangles and emerald neckpiece. She left her tresses to one side turning them curly.









This is one more still with the same wedding attire… Her dark maroon lips and shiny eyeshadow gave her a pretty look.









Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful and grandeur in this designer outfit…

This is the 100th issue of 'Wedding Vows' magazine… They presented our gorgeous and talented actress Kajal Aggarwal in grandeur and beautiful way!!!