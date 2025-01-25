Live
Just In
Manish Malhotra to Conclude Dubai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 with Grand Finale
Manish Malhotra celebrates 20 years of his brand and 35 years in cinema by closing Dubai Fashion Week 2025 in style.
Dubai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025/26 is set to conclude with a spectacular showcase by Asia’s celebrated couturier, Manish Malhotra, on February 6, 2025. This grand finale will mark a significant milestone for Malhotra as he celebrates 20 years of his eponymous label and 35 years of redefining cinematic fashion.
A Visionary Transforming Fashion
Renowned for revolutionizing Indian cinema's visual storytelling, Manish Malhotra has redefined luxury fashion with his distinctive design aesthetics. Over the years, his work has seamlessly blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary styles, making Indian fashion globally celebrated.
Showcasing India's Artistic Heritage Globally
From intricate Mijwan chikankari embroidery to the exquisite brocade of Banaras, Malhotra's designs highlight India’s artisanal crafts. His couture creations have adorned global icons like Rekha, Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Alia Bhatt, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage on international platforms.
Expanding Horizons Beyond Fashion
In 2023, Malhotra launched his flagship store in Dubai, bridging Indian haute couture with Middle Eastern luxury. He also introduced two new ventures: Manish Malhotra High Jewellery and Stage 5 Production, a film production company, further expanding his creative reach.
An Iconic Finale Awaits
As Dubai Fashion Week, formerly known as Arab Fashion Week, takes place from February 1-6, 2025, at Dubai Design District, Manish Malhotra's showcase promises to be a fitting celebration of Indian artistry and luxury. His unwavering dedication to craft and storytelling ensures an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.