Miss and Mrs Strong and Beautiful 2024 - Season 1 to Begin in October

Hyderabad: August 2024 - The prestigious beauty pageant, Miss and Mrs Strong and Beautiful 2024 - Season 1, is all set to begin in October. The auditions for the pageant, which is open to participants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will take place in October.

The curtain raiser for the pageant was unveiled by the founder and managing director, Kiranmayee Alivelu. Speaking on the occasion, Kiranmayee said, "Marriage is not the end of a woman's journey, but a new beginning. We are organizing this pageant to showcase the beauty and talent of women beyond marriage."

With a background of participating in several national-level pageants, Kiranmayee aims to provide an opportunity to aspiring women to showcase their talent. The auditions for the pageant will begin in October, and interested participants can register on the website www.sbtribe.org.

Aa part of the event, fashion walk was a highlight, with models, miss, and mrs women showcasing their style and elegance on the catwalk. The fashion walk marked a grand beginning for Season 1 of the pageant.



