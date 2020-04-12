Parineeti Chopra Looks Stunning On 'Khush' Magazine Cover Page

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra turned into a beautiful bride for Khush magazine cover page. This cute lass made us witness her stunning side by donning the bridal wear and made us fall for her again and again.

Here is the magazine cover page for all our readers… Have a look!

In this post, Pari looked arresting with thegolden wedding outfit. The outfit is enhanced with intricate mirror work which made her gleam with all the charm. This beautiful doll added the dupatta which is made of net material and mirror work border. Pari made us go gaga over her with the bygone nose pin and oversized bangle bracelets and finger ring. You killed it Parineeti!!!This magazine goes out with the title 'Parineeti Chopra Gets Her Shine On…'This is another bridal attire from Parineeti Chopra… Pari shined in all golden outfit which is enhanced with complete mirror work. Pari looked ethereal in golden V neck blouse which she teamed up with same coloured lehenga. The complete lehenga is gleaming with floral mirror work and coming to dupatta, it is made of transparent material and has box design with floral pearl work. This B-Town lass added the over-sized chain nose wear and killed us with smoky eyes.This is the third look from Khush magazine! Parineeti looked like a princess on earth with that golden lehenga. The V neck blouse with simple mirror work was teamed up with same coloured lehenga. The mirror work on the whole outfit added gleam to her bridal attire and made her pose become arresting!!! All the credit goes to that antique choker and maang tikka. They made the normal wedding lehenga into a superb one with their charisma.Here is the final one… Parineeti looked completely traditional in this Sahara… the golden outfit with complete mirror work made us go jaw dropped. Pari added a stack of pearl and diamond bangles and also made us stunned with a diamond choker.