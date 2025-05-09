  • Menu
Race2Win Foundation Unveils Smart Anganwadi Centre in Malakpet

The Race2Win Foundation, in partnership with The Hyderabad Race Club, inaugurated a transformed Smart Anganwadi Centre in Malakpet. Actor Regina Cassandra and Race2Win Founder Y Gopi Rao led the ceremony, celebrating the centre’s vibrant new learning space.

Renovations include colorful murals, a flat-screen LED TV, low tables, soft carpets, and an engaging audio-visual curriculum aimed at enhancing early literacy. Cassandra praised the initiative’s focus on holistic child development, while Rao highlighted the foundation’s mission to uplift underserved communities. The project underscores Race2Win’s dedication to social welfare through education and community support.

