Redefining Maternity Clothing for Expecting Mothers

With an increasing focus on pregnancy fashion and growing pregnant working women population, there is a rising demand for stylish maternity clothing. According to Grand View Research, Market Analysis Report 2019, the global maternity wear market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Due to the growing potential of the industry, a large number of new entrants have joined the segment to provide fashionable yet comfortable maternity wear. Expecting mothers now have access to various online portals that provide maternity wear, including tops and denim, dresses and gowns, nightwear, and nursing covers, in addition to baby products like baby apparel, diaper bags, nursing pillows, baby accessories, bedding and blankets.

Maternity wear: A basic need

With growing income patterns and spending power, the maternity wear market looks quite profitable holding enormous potential of providing better options of essentials for expecting mothers and making their motherhood memorable. During and post pregnancy, a woman's body undergoes a host of changes from physical changes. From buying clothes to buying bras, there is always a requirement of transformation of the wardrobe.

Stylish yet comfortable clothing

Maternity clothing has pretty much always been unflattering and unsexy, conjuring up the vision of self-effacing empire waist dresses and denim pants with stretchy waists. Till a few years ago, women would struggle to balance the celebration of this new stage of life while retaining their identity. Designing clothing for a changing body is a difficult task and retailers were not lured by the challenge.

With evolving times, many brands have launched chic maternity clothing lines to provide women with the sort of stylish and cool options that would suit their body and look their size. From ethnic dresses to airy bohemian blouses, slip dresses and boyfriend cords, the brands are redefining maternity clothing and facilitating women with good looking yet comfortable maternity clothing. The fabrics are low maintenance and breathable that balances a baby bump without hiding your entire body.

A lot of brands have a special collection of maternity wear in their product portfolio for newbie mothers and expecting mothers to meet the growing needs of well-fitting clothes. The growth of the maternity care products industry suggests that it is eventually transforming from a small-time interest market into a growing commercial industry.

The unorganised market has now become an organized segment largely concentrated amongst leading manufacturing brands that are willing to expand their operations and capture the untapped market.