Style Guide: 5 Picks to Shine This Chhath Puja

- Trans-border smuggling racket busted in Punjab, three held
- Insights from Past Tsunamis: Key Takeaways and Enhanced Preparedness
- Nivin Pauly Cleared of Sexual Assault Allegations, Investigation Against Others Continues
- Chandrababu Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Hopes for Stronger Indo-US Ties
- Pawan Kalyan Acquires 12 Acres in Pithapuram for Home and Office
- LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles, reiterates SC
- Indian stock market hails Trump win, Sensex surges 901 points
- RBI Governor rules out immediate rate cut as inflation still a concern
- Weather Forecast: Rain Expected in Andhra Pradesh Over the Next Three Days
- US Presidential Elections: JD Vance Set to Be Vice Presidnent, His Wife Usha Vance from Andhra Pradesh
