Style Guide: 5 Picks to Shine This Chhath Puja

Blue Cotton Silk Woven Sari









M.R.P. ₹4,619

Crafted from woven Cotton Silk Chanderi fabric, this comes in a lovely shade with a beautiful floral design, a contrast border with an attractive pallu and tassels at the edges. Pair it with Fabindia’s silver earrings and a classic brocade potli bag for a timeless and chic festive look

Mustard Silk Blend Woven Sari





M.R.P. ₹8,999

Elevate your festive wardrobe with this elegant silk blend woven sari from Fabindia. The rich mustard hue and delicate weave add a touch of sophistication, making it the perfect choice for a refined and graceful look. Style it with Fabindia’s gold-toned jhumkas and a matching embroidered clutch for a complete, elegant ensemble

Pink Cotton Blend Hand Woven Sari









M.R.P. ₹8,999

Add a pop of colour to your festive wardrobe with this pink cotton blend hand-woven sari. Its vibrant pink hue and subtle texture make it a versatile choice for any celebration. Pair it with Fabindia’s gold-plated stud earrings and a handcrafted embroidered clutch for a perfectly coordinated and stylish festive look

Wine Cotton Silk Blend Woven Knee Length Kurta









M.R.P. ₹7,299

Step into festive celebrations with this wine cotton silk blend woven knee-length kurta. Its rich wine hue and sleek design offer a modern twist to traditional attire. Style it with Fabindia’s ivory churidar pants and a pair of delicate gold-toned jhumkas for a refined and elegant look

Yellow Cotton Silk Blend Woven Knee Length Kurta





M.R.P. ₹7,299

Brighten up your festive look with this yellow cotton silk blend woven knee-length kurta. The vibrant yellow shade adds a touch of warmth and radiance, perfect for Chhath celebrations. Pair it with Fabindia’s palazzo pants and statement silver earrings for a fresh and stylish festive ensemble