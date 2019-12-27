Style Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who broke fashion rules In 2019

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction as a reigning fashionista of Bollywood and Hollywood. She's a stunner born to rule your hearts and the more you write, the less it would be for her. She's a style icon ready to blow your mind with her hot and sexy choices and the way she carries them so much panache.

Take style inspiration from Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas as we list five fashion rules she broke in 2019.

High-waist flared pants with a loose blouse? Just tuck it in and you'll be all set!









Don't wear too much sparkle... thanks but no thanks!











Never go overboard with prints, you say!





Did you say red and pink, and purple and blue don't go together?









Don't be afraid to show off both your shoulders and legs!




