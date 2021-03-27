Styling your denims this summer

If there's one clothing item as quintessential to summer as ice cream cones and SPF, it's denim shorts. The mere thought of wearing denim in the summer season can make us feel icky.

While most of you feel like ditching denims in the summer because of the fabric's ability to stifle you, some of us are too loyal to just give up on them. If you belong to the latter clan, we've put together 6 ways to wear denim in this scorching heat and still be breezy.

Layering

Choose denim vests to layer them over your sundresses or tank tops for an easy-breezy summery look 'coz let's be honest, thick, chunky denim jackets may work in the winters but for summers? They're a complete no-no.

Denim dresses

A spaghetti denim dress will never fail to make a statement. Alternatively, you can also opt for off shoulder/cold shoulder dresses look out for the fabric used in these dresses that's comparative thinner so the outfit stays as breathable and breezy as any other summer outfit. Alternatively, you can also use the chambray shirts as tie-arounds over your breathable dresses.

Ill-fitted overalls

You can also opt for loose, ill-fitted overalls like jumpsuits and dungarees for a more comfortable approach towards wearing denim in the summers. The silhouette is relaxed and far from body-hugging which will ensure you don't feel hot!

Denim bottoms

If denim jeans are your ride or die wardrobe staple and yet, wearing them in the summer gets uncomfortable AF, opt for loose silhouettes like flared, wide-legged or even culottes.