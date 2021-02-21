Styling your graphic tees

With many of us going back to our college campuses or apartments, we now have the struggle of trying to make the most of a limited wardrobe. Graphic t-shirts have been a staple in my closet for years. They're a great way to show off my personality, music taste, and interests all while looking stylish! But sometimes, they can be difficult to style in outfits.

To help you out, here are few ways to style a graphic tee so that you'll be able to make chic outfits out of everyday basics.

Graphic tee + wide leg pants + kitten heels



It doesn't get any more basic than a graphic tee and denim. However, swap your traditional skinny and straight leg jeans for a wide leg silhouette to get a fresh, novel ensemble. The statement-making effect of wide leg jeans will instantly elevate your look. Complete the outfit with pointed toe mules and voila you're all set.

Logo tee + leather joggers + pool slides



Whether you'll be chilling with friends or lounging around at home this weekend, style your graphic tee with leather joggers for a cool, comfy outfit that works anywhere. The sportier vibe works best with a logo tee. Slip into some pool slides and add lots of gold jewelry to put on the final touches.

Graphic T-Shirt + pleated mini skirt + statement earrings + mini bag



One trend slowly on the rise are pleated miniskirts particularly box pleated minis that resemble skirts straight off the tennis court. Get an early start to this trend by styling yours with a graphic tee. Leave it to clean white sneakers and tube socks to give your outfit a stylish sporty vibe.

T-Shirt + ruffle skirt + strappy sandals



Going after something a little more feminine? This outfit is for you. Style your graphic tee with a ruffle skirt and strappy sandals. It's not only gram-worthy but is wearable all summer long. Wear yours during a backyard picnic now but save it for later when you take a road trip vacation too.