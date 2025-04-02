Summer fashion trends: What’s in store for 2025

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to tuck away the spring wardrobe and embrace the exciting styles that the new season brings. While trends can be unpredictable, early glimpses from students and fashion-forward individuals are giving us clear insights into what will dominate this summer’s fashion scene. Here’s a rundown of the top trends to watch out for:

• Crochet is making a major comeback this summer, with everything from skirts and dresses to tops and purses being crocheted. What makes this trend particularly appealing is its DIY nature, allowing fashion enthusiasts to craft their own pieces. As the demand for handmade crochet items rises, it’s expected to be one of the most popular styles for the season.

• The coquette style, which has been steadily gaining popularity, shows no signs of slowing down. This playful and feminine style, characterized by delicate bows and soft, romantic elements, will continue to be a hit this summer. Whether you’re experimenting with subtle accessories or embracing it fully, coquette offers a variety of fashion choices that can add a fun twist to any outfit.

• Sheer clothing is making waves on the runway, and it’s now set to take over summer fashion. Light, breathable, and stylish, sheer tops, skirts, and bags will be seen everywhere. The sheer trend is perfect for the hot weather, offering both style and comfort, and it’s sure to be a go-to for summer outfits.

• This summer, expect to see a lot of loose and flowing clothing. Longer skirts, dresses, and shirts in relaxed silhouettes are becoming the norm, giving off a carefree vibe. These flowy pieces are all about comfort and ease, making them a top pick for the season.

• Denim is back in a big way this summer. From jean skirts and vests to pants and jackets, the versatility of denim means it’s a must-have for your wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to mix and match denim pieces for a trendy, laid-back look.

• Simplicity is key this summer with plain, minimalist pieces making a strong statement. Alongside this, floral patterns are blooming in women’s fashion, bringing a fresh and vibrant touch to wardrobes. For men, the trend leans more towards basic, clean looks, but floral accents are also creeping into their style.

• Summer is synonymous with light, airy colors, and this season is no different. White remains a staple, especially during graduation season, while lighter hues like pastels and soft shades will dominate fashion collections, offering a fresh, breezy feel.

• Say goodbye to small purses and make room for the return of the tote bag. These spacious bags are not only practical but stylish, offering a variety of options to complement any summer outfit. Whether you’re heading to the beach or a casual outing, the tote is set to be your go-to accessory.

As the summer months approach, these trends are sure to set the tone for a stylish, comfortable, and versatile wardrobe. Get ready to embrace the season with these hot fashion picks!