The Must-Have Denim Fits For The Season

Summer is here and with it come new fits from Levi’s® to fall in love with. With close to 15 fits to choose from - the retro-inspired flare, the laid-back loose, and the timeless classic straight - there is something for everyone, a pair for every mood, style, and occasion. The brand’s campaign “New Fits, Infinite Possibilities” features brand ambassador and fashion icon Deepika Padukone in the latest fits.

As the temperature rises, keep it easy with LOOSE FITS that are all about comfort and effortless '90s inspired style. Whether you’re team low-waist or high-waist, Levi’s® has got you covered. The Low Loose channels Y2K vibes with a wide, straight leg. The High Loose is what dreams are made of, a flattering pair of loose jeans with a cinched-in waist and an easy, relaxed leg. Finally, the '90s get a double dose of love with the '94 Baggy and '94 Baggy Wide Leg, with an easy baggy silhouette.

STRAIGHT JEANS never really went anywhere and aren’t going anywhere any time soon. The Wedgie Straight is the vintage inspired, ultra-flattering, asset-enhancing pair of jeans you’ve been waiting for. With a record-breaking high rise, the Ribcage Straight Ankle with its straight leg summer-ready ankle crop to show off a great pair of sandals or sneakers. The 80’s Mom jeans magically brings together a high waist, a slightly more relaxed silhouette, and a tapered leg that would make mom proud.

Levi’s® takes a dramatic turn with its range of FLARED JEANS. Our Ribcage family of fits really brings it with The Ribcage Cropped Boot, Ribcage Wide Leg, and the newest addition, the Ribcage Bell, with a super exaggerated bell leg that gives you legs for days.

“Levi’s® has always been a pioneer in women’s jeans and has brought together quality and fashion. For our consumer, style is such an expression and extension of self and this range of fits looks to give women the options they look for, for every occasion. Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador, really embodies how you can express yourself in denim and through this campaign, we hope that women will find that new favorite pair, in which their style comes to life.” Said Amisha Jain, Managing Director & SVP at LS&Co South Asia, Middle East, Africa.

