Top 5 mistakes men make while choosing their Makar Sankranti outfits

Festive occasions call for impeccable style, but many men often find themselves needing fashion assistance when selecting their outfits. From discomfort due to the wrong choice in fabrics, over-the-top accessories to mismatched ensembles; it’s essential to be mindful of these common mistakes to ensure you look your best during celebrations.

Overlooking the Dress Code:

Ignoring or misinterpreting the dress code for the Sankranti event can lead to incorrect outfit choices. When in doubt opt for evergreen and classy choices. Linen outfits come in various styles and colours, making them the apt choice to suit different dress codes. Opt for a linen kurta or shirt in classic colours like navy, beige, or white for a sophisticated look.

Wrong Fabric Choices:

Choosing the proper fabric for a festive dressing is important. Indian weather conditions definitely call for lightweight and breezy fabrics to be able to participate in celebrations. Avoid synthetic and heavy fabrics, instead choose natural and eco-friendly fabrics.

Mismatched Colours and Patterns:

While experimenting with colors and patterns can be enjoyable, mixing and matching them might result in a fashion disaster. Colors and patterns that clash produce visual confusion. Maintain a consistent color palette and think about the overall look of your clothing. Choose delicate and well-coordinated patterns if you want to experiment with patterns to preserve a trendy yet harmonious appearance.

Leaving out seasonal considerations:

Festive seasons are frequently accompanied by certain weather patterns. Ignoring the season might lead to discomfort and unwise wardrobe choices. Plan ahead of time, choosing materials and layers that are appropriate for the weather while yet preserving your festive flare.

Ignoring Your Personal Style:

Festive attire should reflect your individuality while also keeping the formality of the occasion in mind. You may feel unconnected from your attire if you disregard your particular style in favour of fads or social expectations. Find a balance between staying loyal to who you are and following trends.