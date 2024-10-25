Trisha switches to vacay mode

Trisha Krishnan, fresh from her fiery cameo in Vijay’s much-hyped film GOAT, is taking a break in the stunning landscapes of Morocco. The actress, celebrated for her timeless beauty and versatile roles, is turning heads with her chic vacation style. From breezy skirts to elegant dresses, Trisha’s Moroccan holiday looks are the perfect blend of glamour and effortless charm.

The star gave fans a glimpse of her travels, sharing a playful caption on social media: “A week of love, laughter, sleep deprivation, double espressos,” reflecting the relaxed yet fun vibe of her trip. Whether exploring the vibrant souks or enjoying a coffee, Trisha’s posts radiate positivity and have left fans in awe of her style and infectious energy.

On the work front, Trisha has an exciting lineup ahead. She is set to return to Tollywood with Vishwambhara, where she will star alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi. Additionally, she’s working on several Tamil and Malayalam films, making 2024 a busy year for the actress.

As she balances relaxation with her career, Trisha continues to prove why she remains a beloved icon across South Indian cinema and beyond. Fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects while enjoying the glimpses of her stylish and serene vacation in Morocco.