Varsha Reddy Crowned Mrs South India 2024 Winner

Varsha Reddy from Telangana has been crowned Mrs. South India 2024, presented by Alcazar Watches and DQUE Soap. Revathy Mohan from Kerala secured the first runner-up position, while Drishya D Nair from Kerala took the second runner-up spot at Le Meridien, Coimbatore.

Varsha Reddy In 2012, I proudly represented Andhra Pradesh in the Miss South India pageant, where I earned the Miss Congeniality title. Currently, I serve as Vice President for five diverse companies, spanning US IT staffing, digital marketing, overseas education, hospitality, and film production. I am deeply committed to advocating for equality and being the voice for those in need.

The winner was crowned by Jebitha Ajit, MD of Pegasus Global Private Limited; the First Runner-Up by Dr. Leema Rose Martin; and the Second Runner-Up by Nalini Periyaswamy, Operations Director of Le Meridien. The results announcement and crowning ceremony were conducted under the leadership of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Founder of Mrs South India and Chairman of Pegasus. 12 contestants were selected from around the South Indian states for the Mrs South India competition. The winners of Mrs South India were presented with a gold crown designed by Preethi Parakkat of Parakkat Jewelers.









