Vidya Balan Is Stealing Hearts With Her Modish ‘Shakuntala Devi’ Looks

Bollywood's versatile actress Vidya Balan is all set to come up with her movie 'Shakuntala Devi'… This biopic is going to hit the small screens on 31st July via Amazon Prime. One can happily sit at their homes and enjoy the movie.

As the release date is nearing, VidyaBalan opted to go with e-promotions amidst the Covid-19 crisis and is treating her fans and fashion freaks with modish sustainable fashion tale…

Our dear reel Shakuntala Devi is looking classy at the same time stylish donning an Indian Pantsuit… Yes… The yellow outfit enhanced with large polka dots made Vidya own a natty look. She went with black and white studs and upped her style quotient by adding maroon lipstick and radiant cheeks. Going with the hashtag 'Vocal For Local', Vidya picked this dress from 'Aranya Natural'…



Vidya also doled out the complete details of this outfit… "This Indian pantsuit by Rouka has been made in collaboration with Aranya natural. The naturally dyed silk with clamp dyed shibori dots has been done by differently-abled artisans in Munnar. Clothes today need a deep meaning than just 'looks' and question that every time you shop…"

Coming to this classy look of Vidya, she just killed it adorning in a wrap maxi. The printed white maxi along with dark maroon lips, shimmery shaded eyes, blushy cheeks and golden studs upped her looks a notch higher. Even the bun hairstyle best complimented her attire. Coming to the outfit, "The wrap maxi is made from the softest handloom cotton and hand block printed. Block printing has been one of the widely popular crafts of India, and for a reason. They are beautiful in their imperfections, they are beautiful because they are made by hand."

Wow… Vidya looked wow some and oh-so-glamorous in this designer six-yard wonder piece. The digital printed red saree gave her a snazzy look and made us fall for her… Again the same maroon lips, blushy cheeks and radiant eye makeup stole the hearts. Well, describing her outfit details, Vidya posted "The saree is silk but digitally printed. Ayush has carefully manufactured the mulberry silk to be a low waste process and mindful in the re-cultivation of the hardy tree.



#Vocalforlocal also means we ask questions before making a purchase, and only buy when we are satisfied that we're not a part of the harm."

Finally, coming to today's last dramatic looks, Vidya rocked and made us go jaw dropped with her 'shirt-pant' two-piece outfit. The blue-coloured outfit is enhanced with black print and made Vidya look chic. This time it was her modish earring spoke on behalf of her… Coming to the outfit, "The Ganai family of Bengal wove this handloom cotton which is hand block printed and dyed in natural dyes. The leftover fabrics were used to make potlis. The fabric if disposed will decompose back to the soil.



#vocalforlocal means asking questions before you buy so that your clothes don't clog the planet…"

Vidya is just rocking the fashion arena and topping the charts of this week… We are just falling for her e-promotions!!!

Shakuntala Devi movie is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India and A Genius Films Production banners.