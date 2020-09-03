Wear saree in different ways

After wearing one saree on occasion twice or thrice we feel bore to wear again and again. And many of us ucan't buy a saree for each and every occasion. Here are some different ways, to wear one saree in different styles to look new also proffers your stylish look.

Jacket blouse with saree

Inspired from the Mughal outfits this beautiful way of draping saree style is not new but looks amazing. You can wear a long jacket with saree gives you perfect formal party look.

Shirt blouse with saree

Ace that style game by pairing a saree with a shirt. Five traditional a touch of your quirk and modern personality. Better, you can wear the saree with a shirt at parties. It is a perfect enviable silhouette for festive parties.

Kurti blouse with saree

Yeah, the best of both worlds, Don't skimp down on the comfort or style. Instead of a normal blouse, opt the Kurti with saree style. Lighter fabrics – such as linen, georgette, and cotton-silk work well with this style. It is the perfect look for a night out.

Draping dupatta with saree

If anything, that deserves a spot in your event now, it is a beautiful dupatta pair with saree. Because this style looks pretty in silk, keep the dupatta in front and tie belt around your waist, let the gorgeous saree belt make the case for your avant-garde sartorial choice. This is very much simple and sober style saree draping.