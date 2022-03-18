10 Best Varieties of Mangoes found in India

Here is the list of top ten mango varieties found in India

Nothing replaces the summer season, when it comes to delicious mouth-watering mangoes, it has always been, both pleasant and basic part of the Indian Lives.

1. Alphonso Mangoes -Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Alphonso mangoes are available in the month of mid-july, These Mangoes are internationally loved because of their sunshine yellow appearance and also due to their delightful taste. Named after Afonso de Albuquerque, this voluptuous king of mangoes is one of the most consumed varieties of mangoes in India among the mango lovers.

2. Kesar Mangoes-Junagadh, Gujarat

Kesar mangoes owe their name to their saffron appearance and also for its heavenly taste. This variety is highly renowned for their distinct sweet flavor and it is considered to be the Queen of Mangoes. Girnar Hills of Junagadh, Gujarat is famous for their kesar mangoes. These mangoes are available in the month of May to July, and they are also sought after as an ingredient for exotic dishes.

3. Dasheri Mangoes-Lucknow and Malihabad, Uttar Pradhesh

The land of Nawabs is also equally famous for its royal mangoes. Lucknow, along with its adjoining towns are widely known for its mango belt of North India. These mangoes are available from mid-May to late August. They are distinguishable from other varieties of mangoes in India for their green peels and also wholesome taste.

4. Himasagar and Kishan Bhog Mangoes -Murshidabad, West Bengal

Around 230 km from Kolkata, this city is very much accessible by roadways and railways. Well known for the types like Kishan Bhog, Himsagar, Nawabpasand and Begumpasand, Murshibad is significant producer as well exporter region of India. Himsagar mangoes are found from May to Early June.

5. Badami Mangoes -North Karnattaka

The northern part of Karnataka is famous for its Badami variety of Mangoes. Their delicious taste can be stated from the fact that, Badami is also called the Karnataka Alphonso in the neighboring areas. These mangoes are available from the month of May to July.

6. Safeda Mangoes -Andhra Pradesh

Safeda or Banganpali or Benishan Mango is a popular fruit in numerous regions in Andhra Pradhesh, especially in Banganpalle town, which is very much evident from its name. often called as "The King of Mangoes in South India" this fruit is significantly larger when compared to other varieties of mangoes commonly sold mid-season in the market and on average weighs about 350 to 400 grams.

7. Totapuri Mangoes -Bangalore, Karnataka

The electronic city of India, Bangalore, is famous for its Totapuri mangoes, it is also known as Bangalora or Sandersha mangoes. The city's medium-sized greenish yellow mangoes are a mango-lovers delight. These mangoes are available from the month of May to July. The Totapuri is also the significant varieties of mangoes, which are available in our country having both distinct taste as well as aroma.

8. Lakshmanbhog mangoes

These mangoes are exclusively grown in the Malda district of West Bengal, Lakhmanbhog mangoes are usually available in the month of June and July. It has got a gleaming golden reddish skin and the right amount of sweetness; these mangoes were individually chosen by the West Bengal govt to be exported to the Unites States.

9. Paheri/Pairi Mangoes-Gujarat

These mangoes are endorsed by the local shopkeepers in Gujarat as pure honey, Pairi Mangoes are available early in the mango season during the month of April and also July. Although, it is not as sweet as honey, a bite of this mango is very distinct with its noticeable sourness and also sweetness altogether.

10. Raspuri Mangoes-Karnataka

Raspuri mangoes are extremely popular variety and they are distinguished by its oval shape and its skin, which is almost inedible. The raspuri mango can beat any other mango with regards to taste and also juice per fruit if cultivated and harvested at the right time.