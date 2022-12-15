9 Baking Tools and Supplies you would require making perfect cookie and Cake

Yes, definitely you can create professional looking cakes at home for both friends as well as family, with the help of right tools. These would make baking fun and also allow you to keep your measurements precise to get the best out of your cake recipes. Whether you wish to bake he perfect cake for your family this Christmas or you wish to invite friends over and try to impress them with your decadent cookies, we have the required tools, which would help you achieve your goals.



Once you got these supplies, they would come in handy fort birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

1. Whisk

A whisk is used to blend dry ingredients or to absorb air into a mixture. It is mostly used to whip eggs or creams in baking.

2. Electric Beater/hand Mixer

Electric beater are mostly used to whisk varied kinds of batters as well as cream. These can also be used to knead dough when the attachment for kneading is used. Beaters can be used to easily beat eggs, cake-creams, custards, sauces and pudding etc.

Mixers are still way more effective and also powerful when compared using a spoon or spatula to mix with and the batter would be very effective and smooth in the form of texture. It is very effective tool for the beginners and professional cake bakers.

Always it is recommended to wipe the beater be dry after each use and you should give minimum 5 minutes of rest after a long time of usage.

3. Mixing Bowls

Mixing bowls are used for storing dough, mixing the liquid as well as dry ingredients and making cream. If you wish to durable bowl set then, stainless steels are very good choice you can also use the plastic bowls.

4. Spatula When we require to serve a piece of cake from the pan or require to transfer the icing cream from the container to the piping bag, then there is no better substitution than a good spatula.



There are two types of spatulas, they are Rubber spatulas and Offset spatulas.

Rubber Spatula: these are very easy to use, clean and it would last for years and years. Rubber spatulas have good hold to the sides of the bowl when you mix.

Offset spatula: An offset spatula is very important when you are planning to ice the cake, it is like having a very sharp edge which helps keep the frosting on the sides of the cake.

Tips: when you would plan to buy a spatula, always go for the set of spatulas, which is having a good variety of spatulas(small, medium, large) so that you can use them for all kitchen purposes not only for cake baking.

5. Baking Tin or Tray



Baking Tin or pans are used to hold liquified batters or cake batters, the batter must be placed in the pan and then baked in the oven. Baking trays are also significant.

-Circular shape cake tin

-Square shape cake tin

-Baking tray or pan

-Star shape cake tin

-Heart shape cake tin

-Muffin Pan

-Bundt Cake Mould

Different sizes of tins are available in the market, such as 4 inches, 6 inches and 8 inches etc.

Cups are used to make the cupcakes, you can select non-stick carbon steel muffing pans or ready to bake cups (these cups can be directly put inside the oven for baking) for cupcakes. Ready to bake cups are generally single use, disposable items.

6. Scales

Scales are very important cake baking tool or equipment

There are two types of measuring scales are available in the market. They are Digital and Analogue weighing machines. You can also measure small amounts, accurately by digital scale but mechanical or analogue scales are inexpensive and easy to use.

7. Silicone baking Mats

Silicone baking mats are used to create an even baking plain or surface, it is effective for making cookies with more browned bottoms. The silicone baking mat will not melt until it is exposed to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The non-stick surface also simplifies the cleaning process, it only requires to be washed with water and it is also dishwasher friendly.

8. Rotating Turn Table

If you are lover or baking and wish to decorate an exquisite cake, the cake turntable makes cake decoration an exquisite cake. The cake turntable makes cake decoration a breeze and completely fun to do. You can use it to create numerous design such as garlands on the cake sides, decorating cake and cookies creating candy lettering. The table rotates around 360 degrees and has got a non-slip base which enable you easily to prepare borders.

Dusting wand is perfect for evenly flouring baking pans or sprinkling surfaces for rolling dough. It is great for a precise dusting of baked goods with cinnamon, powdered sugar and other spices. It has a solid side for neatly resting on the counter, and it is sized to fit in most flour containers for storage. The wand opens with a simple twist of the handle. It can be used for all kinds of baking and once you are done, it can simply be put in the dishwasher along with other utensils.