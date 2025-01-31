Bhuni Moong Dal Ki Khichdi with Tadka Dahi

Ingredients:

For the Khichdi:

•1/2 cup moong dal (yellow lentils)

•1/2 cup basmati rice

•2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

•1 tsp whole cumin seeds (jeera)

•1/2 tsp turmeric powder

•1 cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower), finely chopped

•4-5 garlic cloves, minced

•1 medium tomato, finely chopped

•Salt, to taste

•3 cups water

For the Tadka Dahi:

•1 cup yogurt (dahi)

•1 tsp ghee

•1/2 tsp mustard seeds

•8-10 curry leaves

•2-3 mathaniya red chillies (or dried red chilies)

Method:

Step 1: Roast the Moong Dal and Rice

•Heat a dry pan and lightly roast the moong dal on medium heat until it turns golden and aromatic. Set aside.

•Rinse the roasted moong dal and basmati rice under running water until the water runs clear. Soak them together for 15 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the Khichdi

•Heat ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan, crackle cumin seeds, and sauté minced garlic until golden.

•Add chopped tomato and cook until soft, then mix in the vegetables and sauté for a few minutes.

•Add soaked moong dal, rice, turmeric, salt, and 3 cups of water. Stir well and pressure cook for 2 whistles (or simmer covered until soft).

•Once done, gently mix the khichdi for a creamy texture.

Step 3: Prepare the Tadka Dahi

•Whisk the yoghurt until smooth and set aside.

•Heat ghee in a small tadka pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and mathaniya red chillies, sautéing for a few seconds.

•Pour the tadka over the whisked yoghurt and mix gently.

Serving:

•Serve the hot and comforting Bhuni Moong Dal ki Khichdi with the generous helping of Tadka Dahi on the side.

- By Chef Satyendra, Pastry Chef, Jaisalmer Kitchen, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa