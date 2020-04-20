Boost Your Immunity With This Masala Tea Doled Out By Rakul Preet Singh

Amidst the Corona fever and hot Summer winds, the cool breeze is making us witness awesome weather, isn't it? Yes… Thus, naturally, your tummy craves for sipping a hot tea…

Well, the Tollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh has doled out the recipe of tasty and healthy 'Masala Tea' for all her fans. This tea is not only a tasty one but also boots your immunity in this Corona lockdown period. Instead of going oily snacks, go with this healthy one and satisfy your hunger pangs!!!

We Hans India has come up with the recipe of this special tea for our readers… Have a look and make this cool evening a special one with the awesome tea…

Ingredients Needed

• A pinch of ginger

• A pinch of turmeric powder

• A pinch of pepper powder

• A pinch of cinnamon

• 2 cloves

• 500 ml of water

• Organic honey for sweetness

Process

• Take a saucepan and add water… Then goes all the above ingredients except honey… Boil the concoction until it becomes half. Then strain the tea and add honey for sweetness.

• That's it! The healthy and tasty tea is done within seconds!!!

So guys, make this hot tea and enjoy the cool breezes!!!