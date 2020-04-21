Bread Pizza: A Yummy Evening Snack For Your Kiddos

Pizza… It will be funny if we ask does anyone know about it??? Yes! From kids to elders, everyone has become fans of this foreign snack and why not??? Its crunchiness along with loads of cheese and veggies turn it into a delectable one.

But as it is quarantine time, people are missing the 'Pizza' to the core… So, we Hans India have come up with an alternative for it… What if we dole out the recipe of 'Bread Pizza'? Yes… This home-made pizza alternative will give you the same taste and satisfy your evening hunger pangs…

Look into the wire-up and joy down the recipe… Mommies do make your kids help you while preparing it as they can have a fun time in kitchen…

Ingredients Needed

For Bread Pizza

• 6 bread slices, lightly buttered

• 6 tbsp grated processed cheese

For The Pizza Sauce

• 1/2 cup blanched, peeled and chopped tomatoes

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 2 bayleaves (tejpatta)

• 4 black peppercorns (kalimirch)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped capsicum

• 2 tbsp tomato puree

• 1/4 cup tomato ketchup

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1/2 tsp dry red chilli flakes (paprika)

• salt to taste

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• 2 tbsp finely chopped basil

Process

• The process is simple… First, you need to make the Pizza sauce. Take a pan and add olive oil to it. After the oil gets heated, you can add bay leaves, pepper and saute them for a few seconds.

• Then go with onions, garlic and capsicum… Saute them on a medium flame for about 2 minutes.

• Thereafter add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes and tomato sauce. Mix them well for a few seconds and then add sugar, salt and chilli flakes.

• Let the sauce cook for 2-3 minutes on a medium flame and then sprinkle oregano and off the stove.

• Spoon out the sauce and remove the basil leaves to spread a smooth sauce on the bread slices.

• Now take hold of the bread pieces and bake them at 200-degree centigrade for about 10 minutes. The pieces turn crunchy and will be the best suitable for pizza sauce.

• Then spread the pizza sauce on the bread slices and grate the cheese over it. You can add mushrooms, capsicum or paneer pieces on it for garnishing.

• Now you need to bake these pizza slices for about 5 minutes @ 200-degree centigrade in the oven.

• That's it! The yummy 'Bread Pizza' is ready to hit your tummies and treat your tastebuds…

Mommies you can even make your kids join hands with you as it doesn't involve any frying process… Kids too enjoy themselves and get surprised with the 'Bread Pizza' snack…