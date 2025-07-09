Burgers, bowls & baked bliss: Inside Naga Chaitanya’s flavor-packed Scuzi

Hyderabad’s food scene just got more exciting with the launch of Scuzi, a new cloud kitchen concept by actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. After the popularity of his pan-Asian venture Shoyu, Chaitanya brings a fresh twist on comfort food—rooted in global inspiration, yet tailored to everyday cravings.

Scuzi’s menu feels like a culinary passport stamped with indulgence. From the truffle-kissed Rigatoni Bianca to the smoky Charred Broccoli and Hummus Bowl, each dish reflects a thoughtful balance of flavour and familiarity. Their Chowringhee Pizza channels a street-food vibe with a crispy base and bold seasoning, while the Home Run Burger lives up to its name—stacked, juicy, and unapologetically hearty.

The Pepperoni Pizza offers a generous hit of umami with a satisfying crunch, while dessert lovers will want to skip straight to the Churros, which arrive golden, crisp, and ideal for a sweet finish.

Though Scuzi operates as a delivery-only kitchen, it doesn’t compromise on quality or presentation. Each item is neatly packed and arrives warm, making the entire experience feel curated, not casual. There’s also a sense of personality to the menu—playful yet grounded, like a friend cooking their best for you after a long day. Now available on Swiggy and Zomato, Scuzi caters to Hyderabad’s hunger for good food that hits both the soul and the stomach. Whether you’re after a quick indulgence or a slow comfort meal.