Celebrate the Festive Season with a Wholesome Twist: Dark Chocolate Almond Orange Cake

This New Year, add a touch of warmth and indulgence to your celebrations with a Dark Chocolate Almond Orange Cake that brings together almond flour, rich dark chocolate, fresh orange zest, and maple syrup. Thoughtfully crafted by Chef Kabita Singh, the recipe strikes a balance between festive flavours and mindful baking.

Baked with ghee and eggs, and made using almond flour, the cake delivers a soft, moist crumb with rich chocolate-citrus notes, offering a nourishing yet indulgent end-of-year dessert that is easy to prepare, perfect for sharing, and a modern take on festive baking.

Sharing her perspective on festive eating, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics, Max Healthcare, says, “Festive food does not have to mean excess or compromise. California Almonds are a natural source of protein, fibre, good fats, vitamin E, and essential minerals, making them a smart addition to festive recipes. They support heart health, help with sustained energy, and promote satiety, which is especially important during the holiday season when indulgence is high. Using almonds in baking allows people to enjoy celebratory foods while still supporting overall nutrition and well-being.”

Rich, comforting, and celebratory, this cake makes for a perfect holiday dessert that feels indulgent yet balanced, just right for the season. Here’s how to achieve a cake that will keep people coming back for more:

Dark Chocolate Almond Orange Cake

Preparation Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 8-inch cake (approx 10 slices)

Ingredients:

● Almond flour 2 cups(180 grams)

● Egg 4 medium(196 grams)

● Dark chocolate 1/2 cup(100 grams)

● Maple syrup 1/2 cup(113 mL)

● Ghee 1/4 cup(40 mL)

● Fresh Orange zest 1 tbsp(4 grams)

● Orange juice 1/4 cup(47 ml)

● Vanilla essence 1 tsp (5 ml)

● Baking powder 1 tsp(3.84 gram)

● Salt one pinch(0.1 gram)

METHOD

● Mix Almond flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl to make dry ingredients

● rack the eggs in a bowl, add maple syrup, vanilla essence, orange juice in a bowl and mix it well to make wet ingredients

● Melt the dark chocolate(either microwave or using double boiling method), add orange zest and ghee in it

● Mix dry and wet ingredients together, mix it well

● Pour the batter in 8 inch cake tin mould and tap it to level it

● Bake it in oven for 45 minutes at 180 degree in preheated oven

● Take it out and let it cool down completely

● Cut it into slices and serve