Celebrate the spirit of freedom with loved ones this Independence Day

With the 78th Independence Day approaching fast, what better way to celebrate the day than a tri-coloured-themed lunch with your loved ones? Food is at the heart of any celebration and to honour the patriotic spirit of the day, let’s explore a delicious array of recipes recommended by Chef Kunal Kapur.

Treat your friends and family to a mouth-watering spread featuring Dal Wale Chawal with Green Chilli Chutney, Dhaba Style Paneer Lababdar Curry, Rarha Chicken and Lauki Ki Barfi. Made with the right ingredients and cooked in multi-source edible oil that offers a good balance of MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids) and PUFA (Polyunsaturated fatty acids), antioxidants, and vitamins, these dishes will make the day special for your loved ones, while being tasty and healthy in equal measure.

Dal Wale Chawal, with Green Chilli Chutney





An easy and protein-infused lunch recipe made using simple ingredients



Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons of Saffola Gold Oil

• ½ teaspoon of asafoetida (Heeng)

• 3 nos of Black cardamom

• 1 no of Cinnamon stick (1-inch)

• 6 nos of Cloves

• 15 nos of Peppercorns

• 2 teaspoons of Cumin

• 2 nos of medium-sized Onions

• 3 nos of slit Green chillies

• ½ cup of Chana dal

• Salt – to taste

• 2 cups of Water

• 1 cup of Rice

For Garlic Chilli Chutney

• 2 tablespoons of Saffola Gold Oil

• 1 teaspoon of Cumin seeds

• 1 teaspoon of Fennel seeds

• 8 nos of Garlic cloves

• 2 teaspoons of chopped Ginger

• ¼ cup of Peanuts

• 3-4 nos of Green Chilli

• 5-6 nos of Achari Green Chilli

• Salt – to taste

• ½ bunch of Coriander Leaves

• 1½ nos of medium-sized Lemons

• Salt – to taste

• ½ teaspoon of Black salt

• 1 teaspoon of Chaat masala

• ½ cup of chilled Water

Preparation time: 35 mins

Serves: 2

Steps to follow For Pulao

• Wash and rinse the rice, then soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the excess water and set it aside

• Heat Saffola Gold oil in a deep-bottomed vessel over medium heat

• Add asafoetida, black cardamom, cinnamon stick, cloves, peppercorns, and cumin seeds and sauté them. Then mix in sliced onions and slit green chillies and cook them till the onions turn golden brown

• Rinse the soaked chana dal, add it to the frying mixture and mix them well

• Then pour water, add salt and bring it to a boil. When the water starts boiling, add the soaked rice and stir gently

• Allow the rice to cook on low heat for around 15-20 mins by covering the vessel, stirring it occasionally until cooked through

For Chutney

• Heat Saffola Gold oil in a pan over medium heat

• Add cumin and fennel seeds to temper and cook them until they splutter. Add garlic cloves, chopped ginger, and peanuts and sauté until the garlic turns golden brown

• Then mix in green chillies and achari green chillies and cook it for a few minutes

• Take the pan off heat and allow the mixture to cool down. Then transfer it to a blender and add salt, coriander leaves, lemon juice, black salt, chaat masala, and chilled water to turn them into a smooth chutney

• Pour the chutney into a serving bowl and serve with Dal Wale Chawal.

Dhaba Style Paneer Lababdar Curry





A creamy restaurant-style dish that is perfect for special occasions



Ingredients

For Tomato Puree

• 6 nos of large Tomatoes

• 1 no of Green chilli

• 10-12 nos of Cashew nuts

• A dash of Water

For Lababdar Masala

• 3¼ tablespoons of Saffola Gold Oil

• 1 no of Bay leaf

• 1 cup of chopped Onion

• 2 nos of Green Chilli

• 1 tablespoon of chopped Ginger

• 1 tablespoon of chopped Garlic

• 1 tablespoon of Kashmiri chilli powder

• Salt – to taste

• 1 cup of chopped Tomatoes

For Paneer

• 1½ tablespoons of Saffola Gold Oil

• 1 teaspoon of chopped Ginger

• 2 nos of slit Green Chillies

• 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri chilli powder

• 400 gms of Paneer cubes

• Salt – to taste

• 2-3 cups of Water

• A large pinch of Kasoori methi powder

• Salt – to taste

• A pinch of Garam masala

• A handful of chopped Coriander

• ⅓ cup of Cream

Preparation time: 50 mins

Serves: 2

Steps to follow

• Begin the dish by preparing the tomato puree. Blend the tomatoes, green chilli and cashew nuts with a dash of water until smooth. Cook the puree in a heated pan

• Heat Saffola Gold oil in a pan, add a bay leaf and chopped onions. Sauté them till the onions turn translucent

• Then, add chopped green chillies, ginger and garlic, and cook until fragrant. Mix Kashmiri chilli powder, salt and chopped tomatoes, and cook them till the tomatoes turn soft and thicken the mixture

• In another pan, heat Saffola Gold oil and add chopped ginger, green chillies and Kashmiri chilli powder. Cook it briefly and then add paneer cubes, salt and 2-3 cups of water

• Allow it to cook until the paneer becomes soft. Sprinkle kasoori methi powder, garam masala, and chopped coriander to the cooked paneer

• Back to the other pan, add the prepared tomato puree to the onion-tomato mixture and cook for 7-8 minutes until the oil separates on the sides

• Pour in the cream and mix well. Then, mix in the cooked paneer along with its gravy to the tomato mixture. Allow it to simmer for 3-4 minutes, adjusting the seasoning if needed

• Serve it hot garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Lauki Ki Barfi





A delicious sweet made from seasonal produce and a variety of ingredients



Ingredients

• 2 litres of Milk (full fat)

• 2 kg of bottle gourd (Lauki)

• 500 gms of Sugar

• ½ teaspoon of Cardamom powder

• 1½ tablespoons of Saffola Gold Oil

• A pinch of Green Food Colour

• A handful of chopped Cashewnuts

• A handful of chopped Almonds

• A handful of chopped Pistachio

Preparation time: 45 mins

Quantity: 1400 gms of Barfi

Steps to follow

• Rinse the bottle gourds and peel them. Grate them across the thicker end of the grater. Use the large holes to grate the bottle gourd directly into chilled water, to prevent it from turning brown

• Alternatively, refrigerate the bottle gourds for a few hours, and then use it. It will help the gourds from turning brown immediately upon grating

• Take a deep-bottomed vessel, pour milk and bring it to a boil. Add the grated bottle gourd and cook them on high heat till the milk reduces to a fourth of its level

• Then add sugar, cardamom powder and edible green food colour, while stirring occasionally. Keep cooking till the mixture comes together

• Lightly grease a wide rectangular pan with Saffola Gold oil. Remove the barfi from the heat and pour onto the greased pan, spreading and pressing it simultaneously

• Sprinkle the chopped cashew nuts, almonds and pistachios on top of the barfi. Allow it to cool completely and refrigerate it for an hour

• Then, take it out of the fridge, and cut the Lauki Ki Barfi into squares. Remove and serve it on a platter

The vibrant green of the chutney and barfi, the saffron hue of the paneer curry and chicken, and the white of the rice, all these dishes together represent the tri-colour flag.

Try these recipes at home for a hearty celebration with your loved ones. Let this Independence Day lunch ensure good health and offer a glimpse into the culinary delights of the country that are not only visually appealing but also rich in flavour.