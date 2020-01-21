Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: Turned Down the Film Roles

He received many films offers, he chooses to play only the ones where it requires to play himself, said by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. He was last seen in Abhay Deol's 'Chopsticks' as a show judge.

Famous Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says while he has received so many films offer, he doesn't take them all up.

FoodFood is a TV channel of the restaurateur and he is also an author of several cookbooks.

When he got asked about films, Kapoor told IANS here:

"There have been many offers that have come my way but I have only taken up roles that require me to play myself. There was a recent movie called 'Chopsticks' which featured me judging a show as Sanjeev Kapoor. Other than that, there have been offers that I have refused."

He said:

"I remember there was a role I was offered in a movie called 'Quick Gun Murugun'. It was the role of Rice Plate Reddy. I thought it was a joke, so I said no. My work, I would say, is serious. I have to focus on that. Whatever I do, I don't want to trivialise the body of work that I have created, so I like to work on more meaningful ways that I can impact lives. That's what I try to spend my time on."

Kapoor was a hosting his Tv shoe named 'Khana Khazana'. He became a popular name in Indian households.

Also, his recipes are a hit online. Kapoor was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his culinary contribution, in 2017.

One must be thinking that has any filmmaker ever approached him for a biopic?

Answer of this question from Sanjeev Kapoor himself:

"That has happened. I say 'give me some time, let me first focus on work'. It's not important to make a film on me. My important role is to create more smiles in this world through food."