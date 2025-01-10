Chicken Keema Kebab

Do your friends get lured by the aromatic smoky flavour of juicy and succulent kebabs? If they answer yes, we have the perfect vegan variant for your friends.

• Take one pack of Blue Tribe plant-based Chicken keema, half a cup of cooked toor dal, a handful of mint and coriander leaves, and 2-3 tablespoons of besan.

• For the masala mix, you will need 1.5 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped green chillies, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1 teaspoon of jeera powder, ½ teaspoon red chilli powder, ½ tablespoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon of turmeric, 1 teaspoon aamchur powder and salt to taste.

• Combine the above ingredients and knead till you find the mixture has a dough like consistency

• Now make 8 equal parts out of the dough and form the patties or shape onto skewers.

• The last step is to shallow fry them in a table spoon of oil on a non-stick pan and enjoy with some freshly sliced onions and green chutney.