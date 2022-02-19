Chicken Lollipop: how to make Chicken Lollipops

Chicken Lollipops are both crispy as well as juicy Indian chicken dish, it is most popular as snacks and most Indian restaurant serve this dish. Chicken is coated with a luscious batter along with ginger and garlic paste and they are fried to perfection.

The above dish mostly served with Szechuan sauce, you can now make the above dish at home and serve them in your snack's platter for the dinner party. You can make this recipe in less than half an hour, by using common ingredients.

Ingredients required for Chicken Lollipops

Six chicken wings (cut off the bone and then collect all the flesh)

One egg (slightly beaten)

One cup corn-starch/cornflour

One teaspoon garlic paste

One teaspoon ginger paste

One teaspoon salt

Oil for deep frying

Steps to be taken to prepare chicken Lollipop

Firstly, you need to mix chicken, egg, cornflour, garlic and ginger paste, salt and take enough water in a bowl. You must ensure the chicken pieces are coated well with the batter. Let this, rest for an hour.

Second step, heat the oil and then deep-fry the chicken wings over the high heat to start with and then you must lower the heat till wings are almost cooked through.

Third step, drained the fried chicken on absorbent paper.

Fourth step, before serving also, you can heat the oil again and fry the wings in hot oil, till it become brown and then drain on absorbent paper and serve.