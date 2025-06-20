Live
Craft cocktails infused with panchphoran magic
Spice Shack Ingredients (per cocktail): 60 ml Panchphoran Gin ♦ 120 ml Tonic Water Method: Build directly in the glass over ice. Glassware: ...
Spice Shack
Ingredients (per cocktail):
60 ml Panchphoran Gin
♦ 120 ml Tonic Water
Method:
Build directly in the glass over ice.
Glassware:
Tall Hygge tumbler
Garnish:
Orange wedge + Panchphoran spice salt
(from leftover infusion spices)
Panchphoran Gin (Infused Gin – 690 ml)
Infusion Ingredients:
♦ 2 gm Fennel Seeds
♦ 2 gm Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds
♦ 2 gm Black Mustard Seeds
♦ 2 gm Cumin Seeds
♦ 1 gm Nigella (Kalonji) Seeds
♦ 750 ml London Dry Gin
Method:
1. Lightly toast all the spices in a dry pan until aromatic.
2. Add the toasted spices to the gin in a sous vide bag or jar.
3. Sous vide at 70°C for 1 hour.
4. Remove from heat and cold shock in an ice bath.
5. Strain and bottle the infused gin.
Panchphoran Spice Salt (For Garnish)
Ingredients:
♦ 1 part dehydrated leftover infusion spices
♦ 2 parts sea salt
Method:
1. Dehydrate the leftover infusion spices thoroughly.
2. Once dry, grind them into a coarse powder.
3. Mix with sea salt in the given ratio to create your garnish salt.
Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at Monkey Bar
La Ginaloma
Ingredients -
Gin: 60ml
Fresh Grapefruit Juice: 30ml
Agave: 15ml
Fresh Lime Juice: 15ml
Method -
add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except tonic water),
♦ Shake, Pour it in a Clear Collin Glass with lots of ice and top up with tonic water.
♦ Garnish with roasted grapefruit.
Noah Barnes, Co- Founder & Chef at Miss Margarita by Arriba
Thyme Gin Fizz
Ingredients:
♦ 60 ml Gin
♦ 3 g fresh ginger
♦ 1 sprig thyme
♦ 3 drops Stillabunt
♦ 20 ml sour mix
Method:
♦ Muddle the fresh ginger in a cocktail shaker.
♦ Add the gin, thyme, Stillabunt, and sour mix.
♦ Shake well with ice cubes.
♦ Double strain into a chilled coupe glass over a clear ice block.
Garnish: Thyme sprig
Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy
Trufflesome Cocktail
Ingredients:
• 50 ml Gin
• 30 ml Apple juice (preferably cloudy for richer texture)
• 15 ml Fresh lemon juice
• 10 ml Yuzu purée (or yuzu juice if purée unavailable)
• 15 ml Sugar syrup (1:1 ratio)
• 20 ml Aquafaba (chickpea brine, shaken for foam)
• Ice cubes
• A few drops of truffle oil (use very sparingly – potent flavor!)
Method:
1. Dry Shake (no ice): Add gin, apple juice, lemon juice, yuzu purée, sugar syrup, and aquafaba into a shaker. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba and start forming a foam.
2. Wet Shake (with ice): Add ice cubes and shake again firmly for another 15–20 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail properly.
3. Strain: Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass to remove any ice shards and ensure a silky texture.
4. Truffle Finish: Carefully add 1–2 drops of truffle oil onto the foam surface. Optionally swirl gently with a bar spoon or garnish with a micro herb (like thyme or parsley) or a dehydrated apple slice for aroma and style.
Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden