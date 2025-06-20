Craft cocktails infused with panchphoran magic

Spice Shack





Ingredients (per cocktail):

60 ml Panchphoran Gin

♦ 120 ml Tonic Water

Method:

Build directly in the glass over ice.

Glassware:

Tall Hygge tumbler

Garnish:

Orange wedge + Panchphoran spice salt

(from leftover infusion spices)

Panchphoran Gin (Infused Gin – 690 ml)

Infusion Ingredients:

♦ 2 gm Fennel Seeds

♦ 2 gm Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds

♦ 2 gm Black Mustard Seeds

♦ 2 gm Cumin Seeds

♦ 1 gm Nigella (Kalonji) Seeds

♦ 750 ml London Dry Gin

Method:

1. Lightly toast all the spices in a dry pan until aromatic.

2. Add the toasted spices to the gin in a sous vide bag or jar.

3. Sous vide at 70°C for 1 hour.

4. Remove from heat and cold shock in an ice bath.

5. Strain and bottle the infused gin.

Panchphoran Spice Salt (For Garnish)

Ingredients:

♦ 1 part dehydrated leftover infusion spices

♦ 2 parts sea salt

Method:

1. Dehydrate the leftover infusion spices thoroughly.

2. Once dry, grind them into a coarse powder.

3. Mix with sea salt in the given ratio to create your garnish salt.

Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at Monkey Bar

La Ginaloma





Ingredients -

Gin: 60ml

Fresh Grapefruit Juice: 30ml

Agave: 15ml

Fresh Lime Juice: 15ml

Method -

add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except tonic water),

♦ Shake, Pour it in a Clear Collin Glass with lots of ice and top up with tonic water.

♦ Garnish with roasted grapefruit.

Noah Barnes, Co- Founder & Chef at Miss Margarita by Arriba

Thyme Gin Fizz





Ingredients:

♦ 60 ml Gin

♦ 3 g fresh ginger

♦ 1 sprig thyme

♦ 3 drops Stillabunt

♦ 20 ml sour mix

Method:

♦ Muddle the fresh ginger in a cocktail shaker.

♦ Add the gin, thyme, Stillabunt, and sour mix.

♦ Shake well with ice cubes.

♦ Double strain into a chilled coupe glass over a clear ice block.

Garnish: Thyme sprig

Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy

Trufflesome Cocktail





Ingredients:

• 50 ml Gin

• 30 ml Apple juice (preferably cloudy for richer texture)

• 15 ml Fresh lemon juice

• 10 ml Yuzu purée (or yuzu juice if purée unavailable)

• 15 ml Sugar syrup (1:1 ratio)

• 20 ml Aquafaba (chickpea brine, shaken for foam)

• Ice cubes

• A few drops of truffle oil (use very sparingly – potent flavor!)

Method:

1. Dry Shake (no ice): Add gin, apple juice, lemon juice, yuzu purée, sugar syrup, and aquafaba into a shaker. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba and start forming a foam.

2. Wet Shake (with ice): Add ice cubes and shake again firmly for another 15–20 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail properly.

3. Strain: Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass to remove any ice shards and ensure a silky texture.

4. Truffle Finish: Carefully add 1–2 drops of truffle oil onto the foam surface. Optionally swirl gently with a bar spoon or garnish with a micro herb (like thyme or parsley) or a dehydrated apple slice for aroma and style.

Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden