  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Food

Craft cocktails infused with panchphoran magic

Craft cocktails infused with panchphoran magic
x
Highlights

Spice Shack Ingredients (per cocktail): 60 ml Panchphoran Gin ♦ 120 ml Tonic Water Method: Build directly in the glass over ice. Glassware: ...

Spice Shack


Ingredients (per cocktail):

60 ml Panchphoran Gin

120 ml Tonic Water

Method:

Build directly in the glass over ice.

Glassware:

Tall Hygge tumbler

Garnish:

Orange wedge + Panchphoran spice salt

(from leftover infusion spices)

Panchphoran Gin (Infused Gin – 690 ml)

Infusion Ingredients:

♦ 2 gm Fennel Seeds

♦ 2 gm Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds

♦ 2 gm Black Mustard Seeds

♦ 2 gm Cumin Seeds

♦ 1 gm Nigella (Kalonji) Seeds

♦ 750 ml London Dry Gin

Method:

1. Lightly toast all the spices in a dry pan until aromatic.

2. Add the toasted spices to the gin in a sous vide bag or jar.

3. Sous vide at 70°C for 1 hour.

4. Remove from heat and cold shock in an ice bath.

5. Strain and bottle the infused gin.

Panchphoran Spice Salt (For Garnish)

Ingredients:

♦ 1 part dehydrated leftover infusion spices

♦ 2 parts sea salt

Method:

1. Dehydrate the leftover infusion spices thoroughly.

2. Once dry, grind them into a coarse powder.

3. Mix with sea salt in the given ratio to create your garnish salt.

Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at Monkey Bar

La Ginaloma


Ingredients -

Gin: 60ml

Fresh Grapefruit Juice: 30ml

Agave: 15ml

Fresh Lime Juice: 15ml

Method -

add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except tonic water),

Shake, Pour it in a Clear Collin Glass with lots of ice and top up with tonic water.

♦ Garnish with roasted grapefruit.

Noah Barnes, Co- Founder & Chef at Miss Margarita by Arriba

Thyme Gin Fizz


Ingredients:

♦ 60 ml Gin

♦ 3 g fresh ginger

♦ 1 sprig thyme

♦ 3 drops Stillabunt

♦ 20 ml sour mix

Method:

♦ Muddle the fresh ginger in a cocktail shaker.

♦ Add the gin, thyme, Stillabunt, and sour mix.

♦ Shake well with ice cubes.

♦ Double strain into a chilled coupe glass over a clear ice block.

Garnish: Thyme sprig

Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy

Trufflesome Cocktail


Ingredients:

• 50 ml Gin

• 30 ml Apple juice (preferably cloudy for richer texture)

• 15 ml Fresh lemon juice

• 10 ml Yuzu purée (or yuzu juice if purée unavailable)

• 15 ml Sugar syrup (1:1 ratio)

• 20 ml Aquafaba (chickpea brine, shaken for foam)

• Ice cubes

• A few drops of truffle oil (use very sparingly – potent flavor!)

Method:

1. Dry Shake (no ice): Add gin, apple juice, lemon juice, yuzu purée, sugar syrup, and aquafaba into a shaker. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba and start forming a foam.

2. Wet Shake (with ice): Add ice cubes and shake again firmly for another 15–20 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail properly.

3. Strain: Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass to remove any ice shards and ensure a silky texture.

4. Truffle Finish: Carefully add 1–2 drops of truffle oil onto the foam surface. Optionally swirl gently with a bar spoon or garnish with a micro herb (like thyme or parsley) or a dehydrated apple slice for aroma and style.

Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick