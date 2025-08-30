Crunchy indulgence: Apple pecan donuts & double chocolate pecan cookies

Elevate everyday snacking with the wholesome crunch of American Pecans! Celebrity chefs Meghna Kamdar and Neha Deepak Shah bring two delightful creations that balance nutrition with indulgence. First, Apple and Pecan Donuts—juicy apple slices dipped in rich dark chocolate, drizzled with peanut butter, and sprinkled with roasted pecans. Then, Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies—chewy, chocolatey bites with a nutty crunch and a hint of sea salt. Perfect for satisfying sweet cravings, these recipes make snacking both nourishing and irresistible.

Apple and Pecan Donuts by Chef Meghna Kamdar

Ingredients

•Handful of American Pecans

•Apples

•250 gm dark chocolate

•Peanut Butter

Process

•Take American Pecans nuts & dry roast them.

•Coarsely chop and keep aside.

•Cut apples in a thick round slice.

•Remove the centre so that you can donut shaped apple slices.

•Melt dark chocolate.

•Now dip apple slices in the melted chocolate.

•Immediately drizzle some peanut butter & chopped roasted pecans.

•Keep these in the fridge, you can have these for 1-2 days.

Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients

•1/3 cups Chopped American Pecans

•125 grams / 1 Cup All Purpose Flour / Maida

•50 grams / 4 tbsp Caster Sugar

•50 grams / 4 tbsp Brown Sugar (smallest Granules)

•75 grams Soft Salted Butter

•½ tsp Vanilla essence

•2 tbsp Cold Milk

•¼ tsp Baking Soda (Mix it with the flour)

•¼ tsp Salt

•75 grams Dark & Milk Chocolate (Chopped into Chunks or Chocolate chips)

•Some Flaky Sea Salt – Optional

Process

•Begin by creaming together butter, brown sugar, caster sugar, and vanilla essence.

•Gradually incorporate milk and continue to cream the mixture using an electric beater.

•Blend in the flour thoroughly, then add pecans, milk, and dark chocolate, ensuring a well-combined dough.

•Shape small portions of the dough into cookies and adorn them with additional pecans and chocolate.

•Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.

•After baking, allow the cookies to cool before indulging in their delightful taste!