Curry leaves, Wonder herb in your kitchen can help you get Flawless skin 

Curry leaves, a Wonder herb, not many know, that this fresh herb specialty is not limited to, adding distinct aroma to your dishes, but it can also help you get flawless and supple skin. This picture perfect vibrant green herb has the power to make you look picture perfect by helping erase pimple marks and removing the blemishes from your skin. It also has the capability to sooth and cool acne prone skin.

Below you can find both surprising as well as cool way to include this highly used herb in the south Indian Kitchen for your skin care regime.

1. Fight fine lines and retain glow: Women tend to juggle both work and family, thus they land up ignoring their skin. This is a major reason as to why, women to tend to have derma related issues and often find their skin quality getting damaged. A face mask using curry leaves powder can help banish fine lines on the face. Thus, this vibrant green herb helps stop first sign of aging.

How to make curry leaf face pack?

You would require below ingredients

• Curry leaves (blend it and make a paste)

• Pinch of Turmeric powder

• Half tablespoon of Multani mitti

• 30ml to 50ml Rose water

Mix all these ingredients and make a thick paste and apply on your face, this pack for some time and rinse it. You can apply this face mask weekly or fortnight and you will notice your fine lines getting disappeared.

2. Curry leaves lightens the skin

Face pack made using curry leaves and lemon helps brighten your skin. This face pack is very easy to prepare and it helps get rid of unwanted blemishes and pimples.

3. Curry leaves is good for heat boil, rashes and Sunburn

Curry leaves are often used in traditional medicines, either whole or in parts, they are considered as blood purifying, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-depressant and anti diarrheal agents. To treat sun burns, wounds as well as rashes, one can make a poultice and apply it externally and you will be surprised to notice amazing results in a week or more.

4. Curry leaves can treat fungal infection of nail and any part of the body

Curry leaves are also called as sweet neem leaves, they are very good source of rich antioxidants. Add curry leaves to lukewarm water, make a thick paste and then apply on the affected area, where you have a fungal infection. You will notice your skin condition improve.



5. Stop Premature aging of skin



Curry leaves stops premature aging of the skin. Many women tend to buy expensive cosmetic to stop premature aging of skin. One can try this natural remedy, all you need to do is, soak some curry leaves in water and leave it overnight and next day morning, you have to drink this water empty stomach. Its antioxidant properties will help stop premature aging. Wash your face with this Curry leaves soaked water and get good results



.Now, we hope, next time you will not only use Curry leaves to add signature flavor to your south Indian dishes, but include this herb in your skin care regime to have glowing skin inside out.