Delicious air-fry recipes for guilt-free Diwali

This Diwali, indulge in your favourite festival snacks guilt-free. Godrej Appliances brings to you delicious and easy Diwali snacks recipes. You can air-fry these recipes in your Godrej microwave-oven which uses little to no oil and still delivers that perfect crisp and flavour. Plus, many of these recipes also use sugar alternatives, so you can enjoy the sweetness of the festival without any worry. Explore our collection of mouth-watering recipes that are sure to light up your festival celebrations!

GUJIYA





Duration: 17 minutes Mode: Convection

Ingredients:

Maida 1 cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Water As Required

For Stuffing:

Coconut (Shredded) 1 cup

Grated Khoya 1 cup

Jaggery Powder ¾ cup

Elaichi Powder ½ tsp

Almonds Chopped A few

Cashew Chopped A few

Kishmish A few

Oil for Brushing 2 tbsp

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: In a bowl, add maida, and ghee, and knead a soft dough for gujiyas. Keep the dough covered for 15 minutes and knead again.

Step 2: Divide the dough into small balls of equal size and roll them out in a thin circle. Place the rolled-out dough in a Gujiya mould and fill the centre with stuffing. Remove the excess part of the dough bulging out of the mould.

Step 3: Remove from the mould and brush them with a little oil.

Step 4: Select convection modeand preheat the oven to 200°C for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Arrange all prepared Gujiyas on the crusty plate and place it on a grill mesh rack in the preheated oven. Select convection mode at 200°C temperature, set time for 12 minutes. Turn once in between. Serve hot or cold, according to preference.

SHAKKARPARA





Duration: 19 minutes Mode: Convection

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour (Maida) 2½ cups

Ghee ¾ cup

Cream (Malai) ½ cup

Jaggery powder 1 cup

Milk ½ cup

Oil for Brushing 2 tbsp

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add jaggery powder, ghee, cream, milk, and flour, and mix well. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Make two small balls of dough. Roll a roundpuri of 1 cm thickness. Cut Shakkarparas of 2 cm diameter.

Step 3: Select convection mode and preheat the oven to 200°C for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Take a baking plate or crispy plate and arrange theshakkarpara in it and brush lightly with oil.

Step 5: Place the crispy plate on the grill mesh rack and keep it in the preheated oven. Select Convection mode at 200°C and set time for 14 minutes. Turn the shakkarparas once in between.

Step 6: After beep remove and set to cool. Store them in an airtight container.

NANKHATAI





Duration: 10 minutes

Mode: Convection

Ingredients:

Maida 1 ½ cup

Besan ½ cup

Honey Syrup 1 cup

Butter or Dalda 100 g

Baking Soda ½ tsp

Method of preparation -

Step 1: Cream the butter and honey syrup together till it turns fluffy. Add besan, followed by Maida and baking soda. Make a dough out of this mixture.

Step 2: Make medium-sized balls & give them any desired shape.

Step 3: Arrange them on a crusty plate and place the plate on the grill mesh rack in the oven. Select convection mode at 170°C temperature, set time for 10 minutes, and press start. Serve hot or cold.

CHIVDA





Duration: 8 minutes

Mode: Micro mode

Ingredients:

Thin White Poha 4 cup

Raw Peanuts ¾ cup

Chana Dal ½ cup

Cumin Seeds ¾ tsp

Mustard Seeds ¾ tsp

Sesame Seeds 1 tsp

Cashew Nuts ½ cup

Coconut Slices ½ cup

Raisins 1 tbsp

Curry Leaves A few

Broken Red Chili 2 tsp

Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

Hing A pinch

Oil As Required

Salt To Taste

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add all ingredients other than poha, cashew nuts, coconut slices, and raisins, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 3 minutes, and press start.

Step 2: After the beep, remove and add all remaining ingredients, mix well, and cook again for 5 minutes. Stir twice in-between. Serve hot.

COCONUT BARFI





Duration: 9 minutes

Mode: Micro mode

Ingredients:

Grated Coconut 3 cups

Melted Ghee ½ cup

Milk Maid 1 cup

Milk 2 cup

Cardamom Powder ½ tsp