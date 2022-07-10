Five delicacies, which can be part of your Grand Bakrid Feast

Bakrid or you can call it as Eid-al-Adha, it is a Muslim festival, which is celebrated every year, in the honor of Ibrahim Sacrifice of his beloved son, as an obedience to Allah's command.



The feast should incorporate the traditional Eid dishes such as famous Sheer Khurma, So, here you can find the list of traditional dishes, which would give a quick Eid food tour.

Awadhi Biryani

This one is very renowned biryani dish of lucknow. It has been the perfect blend of spices, which makes the biryani more flavourful. The biryani is layered with rice and succulent mutton pieces. It is then topped with saffron milk, which would add extra punch to the Awadhi Biryani.

This royal biryani, one can mostly enjoy on the special occasions such as Eid. The preparation of the biryani does take time, but it is completely worth it.

Shami Kebab

During festivals, appetizers always required to kick start a party. What's better than having kebabs, right? Kebabs are the ultimate mouth-water kebabs with the stuffing of chana dal, mutton, onions, chillies and loads of spices.

It would make a great snack recipe alongside chai, these crispy kebabs are a famous non-vegetarian snack, which goes well with a festival like Eid.

Nalli buna

Who can forget the Nalli Bhuna, when it comes to traditional Eid dishes? Nalli bhuna is a classic Mughal mutton curry recipe, which is full of spices such as nutmeg powder, cinnamon, cloves, star anise and much more. Instead of curry-cut mutton pieces, Nalli bhuna has mutton shanks cooked in curry.

This recipe is prepared during Eid and it makes a great meal combo when it served with butter naan or rumali Roti. Nalli bhuna should especially made in desi ghee to make it more favourable.

Sheer Kurma

Sheer Kurma is a popular dessert, which is prepared on Eid. This delicacy is made using vermicelli, dates, nuts and milk. The name itself makes it look grand as well as appetizing. The Sheer Khurma must be there on your menu, incase If you are planning to make a dessert on Eid.

Shahi Tukda

If you have attended wedding in Hyderabad, you would surely have eaten Shahi Tukda. Shahi Tukda is also known as Double ka Meetha is a renowned Hyderabadi Dessert. Shahi Tukda, is also known as Double ka Meetha, it is renowned hyderbadi dessert, which is prepared to celebrate special occasions like festivals, weddings. Etc.

The bread is first soaked in desi ghee and condensed milk. It is then further topped with chopped dry fruits. It is super creamy and tastes amazing. You must incorporate this, in your feast and make your day more special.