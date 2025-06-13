From dip to dessert: A mediterranean hummus and tropical mango cheesecake

Classic Hummus

Creamy, rich, and packed with authentic Mediterranean flavor, this classic hummus recipe blends chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon for a smooth dip—perfectly garnished with herbs, nuts, and spices.





Ingredient

• Boiled Chickpeas - 50 GM

• Salad oil - 60 GM

• Ice cube - 19 GM

• Tahini paste - 60 GM

• Garlic - 2 GM

• Salt - 2 GM

• Extra virgin olive oil - 2 GM

• Sweet paprika - 1 gm

• Parsley - 4 gm

• Pinenuts - 10 gm

• Black olive - 3 gm.

Method

• Take raw chickpeas, soak for a minimum of 12 hours.

• In pressure cookers, add chickpeas, salt, water, and baking soda and boil till soft & then cool it.

• Add chickpeas, Salt, Ice cubes, Garlic, & Salad oil in the Blender and blend it

• Then add Tahini & Lemon Juice and again blend it.

Precaution

• Don’t overblend

Garnish

• Garnish it with a Pine-nuts, Parsley, Boil Chick peas, paprika powder, Black Olives & Extra Virgin Olive oil.

Bayroute Celebrity

Chef Ajay Thakur

Mango Cheesecake

Mango season is here—and so is the craving for everything mango. From shakes to aamras, this golden fruit is loved in every form. A creamy, dreamy Mango Cheesecake that brings together tropical freshness and indulgent richness in every bite.





Ingredients (Serves 1):

• Cream Cheese – 400 gm

• Mascarpone Cheese – 150 gm

• Eggs – 2 pcs

• Amul Fresh Cream – 100 gm

• Flour – 6 gm

• Butter (melted) – 25 gm

• Caster Sugar – 100 gm

• Mango Puree – 500 gm

• Mango Slices – 300 gm (for topping)

• Biscuit Crumbs – 100–120 gm (for base, as needed)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (320°F). Prepare a springform cake tin by lining the base with parchment paper.

2. Mix the biscuit crumbs with melted butter and press the mixture firmly into the base of the tin. Chill in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk the cream cheese and mascarpone cheese together until smooth.

4. Add in the caster sugar and mix well, followed by the eggs—adding them one at a time, ensuring each is fully incorporated before the next.

5. Stir in the Amul fresh cream and sifted flour. Gently fold in the mango puree, combining until the batter is silky and uniform.

6. Pour the cheesecake mixture over the chilled biscuit base. Place the tin in a water bath and bake for 45–55 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center has a slight wobble.

7. Allow to cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate overnight for best results.

8. Just before serving, top with fresh mango slices and a light glaze if desired.