Green Shield: Kiwifruit recipes to strengthen immunity

As seasons change and health becomes a priority, boosting immunity through natural, nutrient-rich foods is more important than ever. One such immunity superhero is the vibrant kiwifruit from Chile. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, and digestive enzymes, kiwi not only aids in strengthening the immune system but also supports skin health and gut wellness. To help you harness the power of this tiny green fruit, Rima Rao, Certified Nutritionist at Frutas de Chile, shares the "Green Shield" –simple and delicious recipes using Chilean kiwifruit that are as refreshing as they are restorative.

1. Kiwi Mocktail

Start your day or unwind your evening with this rejuvenating mocktail. Muddle a quarter of a kiwi at the base of a glass, add ice, and top it with chilled lemon or lime soda. Garnish with a slice of kiwi and lemon, and a sprig of mint. It’s a naturally hydrating drink that also gives your body a quick hit of vitamin C.

Ingredients

• Kiwifruit from Chile

• ice and lemon/lime soda

• To garnish: fresh mint and a slice of Chilean lemon and another slice of kiwi

Directions

• In the bottom of a glass, crush ¼ of a kiwi from Chile.

• Top with ice and lemon/lime soda.

• Serve with fresh mint and a slice of Chilean lemon and another slice of kiwi.

2. Kiwifruit and Lemon Slushies

For those warm afternoons or post-workout moments, blend peeled kiwis with freshly squeezed lemon juice, water, and agave syrup. Pour the tangy mixture over crushed ice in a tall glass, and add lemon and kiwi slices for garnish. This slushie isn’t just refreshing—it’s a citrusy shield against seasonal fatigue and dehydration.

Ingredients:

• 7 Chilean kiwifruit

• ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 4 cups water

• Light agave syrup to taste

• Crushed Ice

• 1 lemon cut into thin half rounds

Directions:

• Cut peels from kiwifruit. Place 4 peeled kiwifruit into the blender and reserve 3 remaining fruit for garnish.

• Add lemon juice, water and 1/3 cup agave syrup to the blender. Pulse to combine. Taste and add additional agave as desired.

• Slice the remaining kiwifruit into thin half-rounds.

• Fill 4 glasses with crushed ice, sliced kiwifruit and lemon slices. Pour kiwi-lemon puree over the top.

3. Kiwi Mint Chutney

Give your everyday meals an immunity makeover with this vibrant chutney. Blend ripe kiwis with fresh mint leaves, garlic, green chillies, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper into a thick paste. This fruity, spicy condiment pairs beautifully with parathas, rice dishes, or even as a dip with snacks—offering a burst of antioxidants in every spoonful.

Ingredients:

• 2 kiwis

• Half cup mint leaves

• 1 tsp lemon Juice

• 3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

• Salt to taste

• Black pepper powder to taste

• 1-2 green chillies

Directions:

• Wash mint leaves thoroughly and chop them roughly.

• Chop the kiwi fruits.

• Put both in a mixer-grinder along with salt, green chillies, black pepper powder, garlic and lemon juice. Add water to maintain thick but poring consistency.

• Store the chutney in a glass container and use as per requirement.

4. Kiwifruit Salad with Melon, Avocado & Mint

Combine the immune-boosting properties of kiwi with the hydration of melon and the healthy fats of avocado in this colorful salad. Toss together chunks of peeled kiwi, cantaloupe, and avocado with mint leaves and roasted peanuts. Dress with lime juice, olive oil, and a sprinkle of flaky salt. Light, nutritious, and perfect for lunch or a mid-day energy boost.

Ingredients

• Chilean kiwifruits

• ½ cantaloupe

• 1 avocado

• handful fresh mint leaves

• 2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

• ¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

• flaky sea salt

Directions

• Peel kiwis, cantaloupe and avocado, and cut into chunks and/or wedges.

• Place all on a serving dish. Dress with lime juice and olive oil.

• Generously season with flaky sea salt. Serve and eat right away.