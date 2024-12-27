Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
Healthy No-Bake Chocolate and Cherry Cheesecake
Get ready to indulge in a delightful treat this Christmas with a Healthy No-Bake Chocolate and Cherry Cheesecake. This recipe is not only delicious...
Get ready to indulge in a delightful treat this Christmas with a Healthy No-Bake Chocolate and Cherry Cheesecake. This recipe is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a perfect addition to your festive celebrations!
Ingredients:
1/2 cup chopped Chilean cherries
200 g chenna (paneer)
100 g dark chocolate
Cocoa powder for sprinkling on top (optional)
Method:
1. Prepare the Base:
In a mixing bowl, crumble the chenna until smooth. This will serve as the creamy base for your cheesecake.
2. Melt the Chocolate:
Gently melt the dark chocolate using a double boiler or microwave, stirring until smooth.
3. Combine Ingredients:
Mix the melted chocolate into the crumbled chenna until fully incorporated.
Fold in the chopped Chilean cherries, ensuring an even distribution throughout the mixture.
4. Set the Cheesecake:
Transfer the mixture into a springform pan or a suitable dish, smoothing the top with a spatula.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to allow it to set properly.
5. Unmoulding Tip:
To easily unmold the cheesecake, dip a knife in hot water before running it around the edges.
6. Serve:
Once set, sprinkle cocoa powder on top if desired, slice, and enjoy this guilt-free dessert with family and friends!
- By Chef Neha Deepak Shah on behalf of Chilean Cherries