Get ready to indulge in a delightful treat this Christmas with a Healthy No-Bake Chocolate and Cherry Cheesecake. This recipe is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a perfect addition to your festive celebrations!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped Chilean cherries

200 g chenna (paneer)

100 g dark chocolate

Cocoa powder for sprinkling on top (optional)

Method:

1. Prepare the Base:

In a mixing bowl, crumble the chenna until smooth. This will serve as the creamy base for your cheesecake.

2. Melt the Chocolate:

Gently melt the dark chocolate using a double boiler or microwave, stirring until smooth.

3. Combine Ingredients:

Mix the melted chocolate into the crumbled chenna until fully incorporated.

Fold in the chopped Chilean cherries, ensuring an even distribution throughout the mixture.

4. Set the Cheesecake:

Transfer the mixture into a springform pan or a suitable dish, smoothing the top with a spatula.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to allow it to set properly.

5. Unmoulding Tip:

To easily unmold the cheesecake, dip a knife in hot water before running it around the edges.

6. Serve:

Once set, sprinkle cocoa powder on top if desired, slice, and enjoy this guilt-free dessert with family and friends!

- By Chef Neha Deepak Shah on behalf of Chilean Cherries