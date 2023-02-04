How to make Aloo Chat?
- Aloo chat is a very popular street food, especially in North India.
- Pomegranate arils help add color to the chaat
- You can add dahi, to this recipe and your dahi aloo chat is ready
Aloo chat is a popular Indian street food, which is made using potatoes. The above popular Indian snack originated in Indian Subcontinent and very popular in numerous North Indian States.
Various spices like chaat, masala, red chilli powder and roasted cumin powder are used for the flavour ad heat. Usually green chutney as well as tamarind chutney both are used in the street-style aloo chaat. But is up to use them or simply skip or use fine chopped coriander leaves or lemon juice for flavour and tang.
Even though you would miss on the flavours from the chutney though but the substitutes work well. for the topping you can use fresh chopped onions, crunchy sev and pomegranate, one can also top it with chopped cucumbers, which taste great.
Pomegranate arils help add colour to your chaat and also offer some crunch and sweetness, you can skip them if you do not have.
INGREDIENTS NEEDED
Two large potatoes
One table spoon oil
One teaspoon ginger (or garlic chopped)
One green chilli chopped
Half teaspoon cumin powder(roasted jeera powder)
Salt as per the taste
Half teaspoon chaat masala powder
Half teaspoon Red chilli powder
One tablespoon coriander leaves
4 tablespoon nylon sev
2 tablespoon pomegranate arils
¾ teaspoon lemon juice
Half cup coriander
Six mint leaves
One garlic (clove)
0.12 inch Ginger
One table spoon fried gram (optional)
One tablespoon water if needed
How to make Aloo Chaat?
First step
Wash, peel and boil the potatoes, they must be cooked and should not be mushy. You can cube them and steam in cooker, to ensure they do not overcook. If you wish to deep fry potatoes, then just parboil them for a while until it is 80% cooked meaning, they are slightly undercooked.
Second step
While the aloo boils, add all ingredients, which are used to make the green chutney to mini blender jar.
Third step
Add one table spoon oil to the pan, add one teaspoon minced ginger or garlic and one chopped green chilli.
Fourth step
Add the potatoes and saute on a high flame stirring often
Fifth step
They will turn golden in few minutes. They would also turn slightly crisp if potatoes boiled al dente. Turn off the stove.
Sixth step
Add chaat masala powder as needed and very little salt. you can add about ¼ to ½ tsp chaat masala.
Seventh step
Add red chilli powder as needed and jeera or cumin powder as required. Add about ¼ to ½ tsp red chilli powder and ½ tsp cumin powder.
Eight step
Mix everything well and transfer it in a bowl
Ninth step
Add green chutney and tamarind chutney or lemon juice as needed
Tenth step
Mix everything, do adjust spice, chaat masala, cumin powder, green chutney, salt and lemon juice to suit your taste buds. If required add more at this stage.
Eleventh step
Transfer to a serving plate. sprinkle few coriander leaves, generous amount of nylon sev and pomegranate seeds. You can replace pomegranate seeds and few sweet raisins and roasted cashews. Serve also chaat immediately.
If you wish to have variation, you can also add dahi, your dahi aloo chat is ready.