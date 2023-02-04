How to make Aloo Chat?

Aloo chat is a popular Indian street food, which is made using potatoes. The above popular Indian snack originated in Indian Subcontinent and very popular in numerous North Indian States.

Various spices like chaat, masala, red chilli powder and roasted cumin powder are used for the flavour ad heat. Usually green chutney as well as tamarind chutney both are used in the street-style aloo chaat. But is up to use them or simply skip or use fine chopped coriander leaves or lemon juice for flavour and tang.

Even though you would miss on the flavours from the chutney though but the substitutes work well. for the topping you can use fresh chopped onions, crunchy sev and pomegranate, one can also top it with chopped cucumbers, which taste great.

Pomegranate arils help add colour to your chaat and also offer some crunch and sweetness, you can skip them if you do not have.

INGREDIENTS NEEDED

Two large potatoes

One table spoon oil

One teaspoon ginger (or garlic chopped)

One green chilli chopped

Half teaspoon cumin powder(roasted jeera powder)

Salt as per the taste

Half teaspoon chaat masala powder

Half teaspoon Red chilli powder

One tablespoon coriander leaves

4 tablespoon nylon sev

2 tablespoon pomegranate arils

¾ teaspoon lemon juice

Half cup coriander

Six mint leaves

One garlic (clove)

0.12 inch Ginger

One table spoon fried gram (optional)

One tablespoon water if needed

How to make Aloo Chaat?

First step

Wash, peel and boil the potatoes, they must be cooked and should not be mushy. You can cube them and steam in cooker, to ensure they do not overcook. If you wish to deep fry potatoes, then just parboil them for a while until it is 80% cooked meaning, they are slightly undercooked.

Second step

While the aloo boils, add all ingredients, which are used to make the green chutney to mini blender jar.

Third step

Add one table spoon oil to the pan, add one teaspoon minced ginger or garlic and one chopped green chilli.

Fourth step

Add the potatoes and saute on a high flame stirring often

Fifth step

They will turn golden in few minutes. They would also turn slightly crisp if potatoes boiled al dente. Turn off the stove.

Sixth step

Add chaat masala powder as needed and very little salt. you can add about ¼ to ½ tsp chaat masala.

Seventh step

Add red chilli powder as needed and jeera or cumin powder as required. Add about ¼ to ½ tsp red chilli powder and ½ tsp cumin powder.

Eight step

Mix everything well and transfer it in a bowl

Ninth step

Add green chutney and tamarind chutney or lemon juice as needed

Tenth step

Mix everything, do adjust spice, chaat masala, cumin powder, green chutney, salt and lemon juice to suit your taste buds. If required add more at this stage.

Eleventh step

Transfer to a serving plate. sprinkle few coriander leaves, generous amount of nylon sev and pomegranate seeds. You can replace pomegranate seeds and few sweet raisins and roasted cashews. Serve also chaat immediately.

If you wish to have variation, you can also add dahi, your dahi aloo chat is ready.