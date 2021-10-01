How to make Low Fat Butter Chicken Recipe?

Today, we will learn how to prepare low fat butter chicken. This, recipe is not heavy, but it is definitely yummy and it is quick to make. You will be able to get all the flavours of butter chicken without adding butter.



Ingredients you would be requiring to prepare low fat butter chicken recipe

• About 400 grams of chicken chunks, medium sized, sliced

• 4 large onions

• Take 2 to 3 Cinnamon sticks

• 4 cloves

• 2 bay leaves /Tej Pata

• 1 tbsp garlic paste

• 2 Cardamom

• 5 to 6 large red tomatoes

• Salt to taste

• Half tsp red chilli, if you wish to make it spicy, add more

• Half tsp coriander powder

• ¼ tsp turmeric/haldi

• 4 green chillies(slit from the middle and de seed)

• Fresh coriander, for garnishing

• ¼ cup yogurt/curd

• 2 tsp oil

Follow these steps, to prepare low fat butter chicken?

Take a pan and to it add about 2 tsp oil, you must ensure, you do not add more oil, as oil would come out of chicken too.

Second step, add onion, which has been cut in long slices, then next add cardamom, tej pata, garlic paste, sauté all this ingredients nicely until the onions become little brown in color.

Third step, put the stove off and let the onions cools, once it becomes little cool, you should churn/blend all this with chopped tomatoes and the curd or yogurt, till it becomes a smooth paste.

Fourth, do not wash the pan, in which onion was cooked earlier and let the left over oil of onions be in the pan.

Fifth step, now take the pan, which has been used earlier and sauté the chicken in leftover oil, wherein you fried the onions.

The Sixth step, once the chicken is cooked, add the onion, curd paste/tomato with chicken and cook

Seventh step, add salt as per your taste and also add red chilli, coriander powder, haldi and green chillies.

Finally, let the chicken get cooked until the oil comes out and start floating on the top,

The color of the tomatoes should change to very good red color by now

While serving, garnish it with coriander before serving.