How to Make Traditional Kashmiri Pulao?

Kashmiri Pulao is a very delicious variant of rice Pulao from Kashmiri cuisine, it is made using nuts, dried fruits, saffron and fresh fruits.



Ingredients you would require to prepare this recipe

• Half Cup Basmati Rice( Rice must be long grained)

• Four to five Strands of saffron

• One tablespoon milk(it should be warm)

• Five to six cashew nuts, it should be roughly chopped

• Five to six almonds, roughly chopped

• One small piece of bay leaf

• Two cloves

• One green cardamom

• 2 inch piece of Cinnamon stick

• One Green Chilli, Silt lengthwise

• Half teaspoon grated Ginger

• One fourth, teaspoon fennel seed powder

• One onion, thinly sliced

• One fourth chopped apple

• One fourth pomegranate seeds

• One fourth cup grapes(seedless) optional

• Salt to taste

• Two tablespoon ghee (or oil)

• Oil, for frying the onion

• One cup water

Steps you need to follow to make this recipe

• Firstly, you must rinse basmati rice in water for two to three times and then you soak them in water for about fifteen minutes. Next step, drain water and keep the rice aside.

• Secondly take one tablespoon warm milk and dissolve saffron strands

• Third step, heat, nearing to one tablespoon of ghee in a deep pan over medium flame and then add almonds and cashew nuts and shallow fry them until they turn golden brown, then later remove them and keep in a plate.

• Fourth step, again in the same pan, add tablespoon ghee and bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom and cinnamon stick. Then sauté them for about 30 seconds, then you must also add green chilli, grated ginger and fennel seed powder and sauté them for another 30 seconds.

• Fifth step, add the soaked and drained rice. And for about one to two minutes.

• Sixth step, add one cup water, dissolved saffron and salt. Mix well and then bring it to boil over medium flame.

• Seventh step, when it begins to boil, you must reduce the flame to low and then cook covered for about eight to ten minutes or until rice is fully cooked. You must not open the lid or stir in between. When the rice is cooked, turn off the flame and let it stand for about five to seven minutes. Open the lid and fluff the rice using a fork.

• Eighth step, meanwhile, you must heat around three to four tablespoons of oil in another pan to shallow fry the onion. (Onion slice must be evenly cut, so that it is cooked perfectly), separate each onion slice using hand and then you add in oil and shallow fry them unit it turns brown, stir frequently in between so that it gets cooked evenly.

• Ninth step, you must add shallow fried dry fruits, fresh fruits(Apple, grapes, and pomegranate seeds) and shallow fried onion over cooked rice

• Last step, would be to mix gently and cook for about two to three minutes. Turn off the flame and transfer it to serving bowl. Garnish with coriander leaves.