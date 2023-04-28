Know the Effective Health Benefits of Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourd is cultivated in the Indian subcontinent and other regions of the world. It is loaded with essential nutrients such as Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients and dietary fiber, all of these provide varied health and beauty benefits.



Some of the major benefits of Bottle Gourd are as follows

1. Aids weight loss

One can enjoy bottle gourd without the guilt of excessive calorie load as 100 grams of bottle gourd only provides 14 calories of energy.

Around 92% of bottle gourd is water, which help improve metabolism, aids digestion, controls weight gain and further helps the weight loss program.

2. Keeps Digestive system healthy

Consuming bottle gourd help improve digestive health and it is beneficial for our stomach. The laxative properties of the dietary fibers in bottle gourd, helps improve bowel movement and ensures smooth elimination from the system. This relieves constipation and other gastrointestinal problems like abdominal pain, gas, bloating and flatulence.

3. Providing cooling effect

Consuming bottle gourd help keep well hydrated and also provides cooling effect because of high water content(nearing to 92%).

Water plays and important role in keeping us healthy as it is required for varied biological as well as cellular functions such as providing moisturization to joints and tissues, improve metabolism, preventing dehydration, assisting digestion, maintaining the health of vital organs such as liver and kidneys.

4. Helps in treating urinary tract infection

The diuretic properties of the bottle gourd help in the prevention as well as treatment of urinary tract infections.

Due to its diuretic properties, it increases the frequency and flow of urine and thus helps in the removal of toxins, pollutants, excess fluids, excess salts and other unwanted substance from the body. This help improve the renal health and also helps in reducing the risk of urinary tract infection.

5. Manages cholesterol level

The dietary fibers in the bottle gourd helps reduce the level of bad LDL cholesterol in the body and thus helps in managing the cholesterol levels.

Diuretic properties of bottle gourd are even more beneficial for individuals who find it difficult to pass urine efficiently.

6. Reduces risk of cancer

The antioxidants present in the bottle gourd fight with free radicals of our body, stabilize them and thus helps in preventing them from causing oxidative damage to our cells and helps reduce the risk of various types of cancer.

7. Good for diabetic patients

With a low glycemic index of about 15, bottle gourd helps slow down the rate at which sugar is released into the bloodstream, prevents a sudden spike in blood sugar level and thus helps in managing diabetes.

Additionally, dietary fibers in the bottle gourd helps reduce sugar absorption into the bloodstream and thus regulates the blood sugar level.