Learn How to Prepare Neer Dosa

Neer Dosa is thin, delicate, paper like dosa and it needs just few ingredients such as rice flour, coconut and a little bit of salt. it goes well with a light milk-based curry or different kinds of tangy chutneys. This recipe is very popular in South India.

Ingredients required for preparing Neer Dosa

-one cup rice (Sona masori or raw)

-Two tablespoon of coconut (Grated)

-salt as per the taste

Cooking Procedure

Soak the rice for about 2 hours

Then next step would be grind the soaked rice along with other ingredients and make a fine batter.

You can also add extra water and make the batter consistent,

Heat the pan, add oil and smear it with the help of an onion.

Pour the batter and then you need to tilt the pan to form an thin layer. Cover it with a lid.

Once the dosa is cooked, it would start leaving the edges

Serve it with coconut chutney or mangalore curry