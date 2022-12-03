Learn to make Soan Papdi: A Popular Traditional Sweet

Surprise your loved ones, be it festive season or special occasion by gifting them humble sweet, Soan Papdi.



Ingredients needed to prepare this sweet

♦ One fourth cup Gram flour (besan)

♦ 250 grams of ghee

♦ one half cup of water

♦ one teaspoon crushed lightly green cardamom

♦ one fourth cup all purpose flour

♦ two and half cup sugar

♦ half cup milk

Step 1

Sift the flour together

Soan papdi is both tasty and light, the above sweet can be prepared at home easily without much efforts. One can go about preparing this delicacy at home with few easily available ingredients. To begin with, one take a large bowl and sift gram flour and all-purpose flour together.

Step 2

One can take a heavy saucepan and heat it over moderate flame and once the pan is hot enough, one can add some ghee. Add flour mixture to the pan and roast on low flame till it becomes light golden. Keep aside to cool a little, stir occasionally.

Step 3

Prepare the syrup simultaneously, make syrup out of sugar, water and milk. Bring the syrup to 21/2 thread consistency. Pour the sugar syrup at once into the flour mixture. Beat well with a large fork till the mixture forms threadlike flakes.

Step 4

Pour into a greased surface or thali and roll to inch thickness lightly. Sprinkle the elaichi and gently press down with palm. Let it cool and then cut into one inch squares, wrap individually into square pieces of thin plastic sheet. Store in an airtight container and serve.