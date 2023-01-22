Learn to prepare Boondi Raita: Crisp fried gram flour balls

A unique and well loved raita, you would find this side dish served at varied Indian restaurants as part of the thali or full course meal. Boondi is tiny fried balls made using chickpea or besan flour put through a special ladle with round holes.



The crunch of nutty boondi blends with chaat masala and chilli powder to create a delectable yogurt condiment.

Ingredients required

1 ¼ cup fresh curd/ yogurt (more if needed)

¾ to one cup boondi

Salt as needed ( boondi is salted so use very little)

¼ to ½ tsp roasted cumin powder (more for garnish)

¼ tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste)

One tbsp coriander leaves

½ tsp chaat masala (optional, adjust to taste)

How to make boondi Raita?

1. Whisk curd with salt and cumin powder. Add coriander leaves and mix. If you want you can also add few red chilli powder to the yoghurt.

2. You can add the tiny fried balls directly into the curd mixture with the rest of the seasoning. But if you wish to avoid the greasy flavor in your raita, there is an alternate method. Soak the fried boondi in a bowl of water for one to two minutes. Squeeze well to remove all the liquid and add to the curd.

3. Taste test and add more seasoning if needed.

4. Sprinkle few crunchy boondi, chilli powder, ground cumin and coriander leaves for garnish.