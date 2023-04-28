Learn to prepare Dosakaya Pachadi
- Dosakaya Pachadi is usually served along with rice and ghee. In Andhra region, varied chutney and pachadi are eaten along with dosa, idli or any other south Indian breakfast and it tastes best with steamed rice and ghee (clarified butter).
Total cook time to make the above pachadi is about around 30 minutes, 15 minutes for preparation and 15 minutes for cooking.
Ingredients needed
-Two medium sized round dosakaya/cucumber orange colored peeled deseeded and cut into small pieces
-two medium sized tomatoes chopped
Other ingredients needed
-one finely chopped coriander leaves
-one lemon size tamarind –
-salt as per taste
-one teaspoon turmeric powder
For tempering
Two tablespoon oil
-one teaspoon cumin seeds
-half teaspoon mustard seeds
-one teaspoon chana dal Bengal gram
-one teaspoon urad dal, spilt black gram
--one-fourth methi seeds/fenugreek seeds
-5 to 6 green chilies
-5 to 6 dried chilies
-3 to 4 curry leaves
For cooking dosa kaya
In a frying pan, add a teaspoon of oil, add dosa kaya pieces and chopped tomatoes and mix well
-cook them for 4 to 5 minutes on low flame
-cool it down
For the tempering
In a frying pan, add oil and heat it
-Next, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chana dal, urad dal, methi seeds and stir well
-add slot green chilies and stir well
-add curry leaves and let them crackle
-add dried red chilies and sauté for few seconds
For blending the chutney
Add the tempering in a blender
-Then next add salt as per taste
-Add turmeric powder and tamarind in the blender
-Add freshly chopped coriander leaves
-Blend the whole mixture for few seconds
-into it, add the cooked dosakaya mixture
-Blend it for few seconds
-Serve Dosakaya pachadi with rice and ghee
-