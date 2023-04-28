Learn to prepare Dosakaya Pachadi

Total cook time to make the above pachadi is about around 30 minutes, 15 minutes for preparation and 15 minutes for cooking.



Ingredients needed

-Two medium sized round dosakaya/cucumber orange colored peeled deseeded and cut into small pieces

-two medium sized tomatoes chopped

Other ingredients needed

-one finely chopped coriander leaves

-one lemon size tamarind –

-salt as per taste

-one teaspoon turmeric powder

For tempering

Two tablespoon oil

-one teaspoon cumin seeds

-half teaspoon mustard seeds

-one teaspoon chana dal Bengal gram

-one teaspoon urad dal, spilt black gram

--one-fourth methi seeds/fenugreek seeds

-5 to 6 green chilies

-5 to 6 dried chilies

-3 to 4 curry leaves

For cooking dosa kaya

In a frying pan, add a teaspoon of oil, add dosa kaya pieces and chopped tomatoes and mix well

-cook them for 4 to 5 minutes on low flame

-cool it down

For the tempering

In a frying pan, add oil and heat it

-Next, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chana dal, urad dal, methi seeds and stir well

-add slot green chilies and stir well

-add curry leaves and let them crackle

-add dried red chilies and sauté for few seconds

For blending the chutney

Add the tempering in a blender

-Then next add salt as per taste

-Add turmeric powder and tamarind in the blender

-Add freshly chopped coriander leaves

-Blend the whole mixture for few seconds

-into it, add the cooked dosakaya mixture

-Blend it for few seconds

-Serve Dosakaya pachadi with rice and ghee

