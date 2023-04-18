Fresh fruit chaat brings together the best of both the worlds. Chopped as well as chilled fresh fruits are tossed with the chutneys and spice powder that are typically used in chaat in order to give a juicy, crunchy, peppy flavored chat treat this would refresh your taste buds.

When you prepare fruit chat, you need to refrigerate it for about an hour, one can add any fruit of their choice, preferably you need to make use of the seasonal fruits or whatever fruits are easily available in your locality.

Ingredients need to prepare fruit chat are

-one cup chilled papaya cubes

-3/4 cup chilled pineapple cubes

-one cup banana cubes

-one fourth cup chilled amlas (Indian gooseberries) optional

--hlf cup chilled black grapes, cut into halves horizontally

-half cup chilled cucumber cubes

-one tbsp chopped coriander

-one tbsp green chutney

-one tbsp kajur imli ki chutney

-1/4 black salt

-1/2 tsp roasted cumin seeds (jeera) powder)

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

For making the fruit chat, you need to clean and wash all the fruits, keep them all ready.

Cut the papaya into half, remove the seeds with the help of a spoon, peel and chop them into cubes using a sharp knife, keep aside.

Next after peeling the pineapple, cut the top and bottom portion, remove any remaining eyes. Slice the pineapple away from the core and discard the hard part. Chop the pineapple into cube and keep aside.

Cut the apples into cubes using a shartp knife. Keep aside, donot peel the skin as it is very healthy. You can cut the amla into cubes, if this is not the season of amlas, you can omit them and add little amount of lemon juice.

Cut the grapes horizontally into halves, also you can make use of green grapes or seedless red grapes if available.

Peel the cucumber and chop them in cubes using the sharp knife and keep aside.

Mix everything in a mixing bowl and you need to refrigerate for about an hour. You can add any fruit of your choice. Preferably, one can use the seasonal fruits, or include fruits which are easily available in your locality

Just before tossing, peel and chop the banana. Add the bananas to the refrigerated mixed fruit bowl. The North Indian style fruit chat also consists of boiled sweet potatoes and fried potato cubes along with a myriad of fruits.

Add the coriander to the mixed fruit bowl. You can also add freshly chopped mint leaves for a refreshing flavor.

If you have green chutney, you can add them else if it is not available, then you can add more amount of spices.

Add the khajur imli ki chutney to the fruit chaat, Indian fruit chat, alternatively, one can add tablespoon of honey, sugar, date or jaggery syrup for added sweetness.

Add the sanchal to the Indian fruit chaat and you must also add jeera to the fruit chaat.

Lastly add chaat masala powder, you can also drizzle freshly squeezed lemon juice, which would help the fruits from discoloration.

Add chilli powder and salt, the addition of dry spices load the fruit chaat with outburst of flavors. They retain their natural sweeteners yet they are tangy and spicy.

Toss everything gently and your fruit chaat is ready. For best taste and freshness, always add chutneys and spices o the fruit chaat just before serving.

You must serve the fruit chaat immediately.