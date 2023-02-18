Maha Shivratri 2023: Vrat recipe, Learn to prepare Sabudana vada
Food is a significant part of all Indian festivals, during Maha Shivratri vrat, people usually avoid consuming onion, garlic, non-veg spices, white salt, wheat and rice.
Vrat dishes are prepared, during the festival of Maha shivratri.
Sabudana Vada is one of the vrat recipe, prepared during Maha shivratri.
Ingredients needed to prepare Sabudana Vada
One cup sabudana(soaked)
Half cup peanuts (grounded)
One teaspoon green chillies
One teaspoon salt
One teaspoon red chilli powdet
One cup potatoes (boiled)
One tablespoon coriander leaves
One tablespoon lemon juice
Curd to serve along
Steps to follow to prepare Sabudana Vada
First step, take soaked sabudana in a bowl ( you can soak sabudana in water for about 4 to 6 hours )
Second step, add ground peanuts to it, along with green chillies, salt, red chilli powder, boiled potatoes, coriander leaves and lemon juice.
Mash and mix the ingredients thoroughly to make a thick mixture
You need to make small, round, tikki like balls of the mixture
Put these balls in hot oil for deep frying
You need to fry them until the sabudana vada turns to golden brown
Serve the sabudana vada along with the curd.